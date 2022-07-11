This 2010 Ducati Streetfighter 1098 Keeps Things Rad With Termignoni Pipes and Sharp Looks

Thanks to its light anatomy and torquey L-twin heart, the Streetfighter can pop wheelies and smoke sports cars all day long.
The 2010 Ducati Streetfighter 1098 comes equipped with a fuel-injected DOHC L-twin powerhouse that features 12.5:1 compression, four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a displacement of 1099cc. When prompted, this liquid-cooled goliath will go about delivering up to 155 hp and 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of torque, with both these figures occurring simultaneously at 9,500 rpm.
A six-speed gearbox sends the engine’s oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, and the whole procedure can result in a top speed of 157 mph (253 kph). With a modest 373-pound (169-kg) dry weight, the Streetfighter will only require about 3.1 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill.
Moving on to the bike’s chassis, we find a tubular trellis skeleton made of 450-grade steel, whose front end is supported by upside-down 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks. At six o’clock, the Duc stands on a single fully-adjustable shock absorber with progressive linkage. When stopping power needs to be called into action, Bologna’s brute makes use of cross-drilled 330 mm (13 inches) rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up north.
On the other end, braking is provided by a 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper. Since we’ve now covered the motorcycle’s fundamentals, let’s talk more specifically about the exemplar pictured above. It flaunts a Termignoni exhaust system that ends in dual carbon silencers, as well as a selection of aftermarket clutch accessories. These include stainless-steel springs, anodized spring caps and an open cover from Rizoma.
Recently, Ducati’s phenom was also fitted with new timing belts and Continental ContiMotion tires showing 2019 date codes. This Streetfighter 1098 is getting ready to change hands at no reserve, and it will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until Wednesday, July 13. As of now, the highest bid amounts to a moderate 5,800 freedom bucks.
A six-speed gearbox sends the engine’s oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, and the whole procedure can result in a top speed of 157 mph (253 kph). With a modest 373-pound (169-kg) dry weight, the Streetfighter will only require about 3.1 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill.
Moving on to the bike’s chassis, we find a tubular trellis skeleton made of 450-grade steel, whose front end is supported by upside-down 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks. At six o’clock, the Duc stands on a single fully-adjustable shock absorber with progressive linkage. When stopping power needs to be called into action, Bologna’s brute makes use of cross-drilled 330 mm (13 inches) rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up north.
On the other end, braking is provided by a 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper. Since we’ve now covered the motorcycle’s fundamentals, let’s talk more specifically about the exemplar pictured above. It flaunts a Termignoni exhaust system that ends in dual carbon silencers, as well as a selection of aftermarket clutch accessories. These include stainless-steel springs, anodized spring caps and an open cover from Rizoma.
Recently, Ducati’s phenom was also fitted with new timing belts and Continental ContiMotion tires showing 2019 date codes. This Streetfighter 1098 is getting ready to change hands at no reserve, and it will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until Wednesday, July 13. As of now, the highest bid amounts to a moderate 5,800 freedom bucks.