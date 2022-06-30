Mildly-Tweaked 2000 Ducati 748S Would Make an Excellent Track Day Companion

It’s definitely not the cleanest 748 out there, and you might be able to take it home for less than five grand.
Prior to the current owner’s acquisition, the 2000 MY Ducati 748S shown in these photos was fitted with a plentiful selection of aftermarket parts. These include Fedoro sintered brake pads and floating Brembo T-Drive front rotors, as well as a higher-spec dry clutch, SZW control levers and a two-into-two exhaust system from Arrow.
Behind the gorgeous fairings penned by Massimo Tamburini, Bologna’s phenom houses a fuel-injected Desmoquattro L-twin that’s paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine features a total of eight valves operated via dual overhead camshafts, and it can spawn up to 97 untamed stallions at around 11,000 revs per minute.
Lower down the rpm range, the desmodromic power source will achieve a maximum torque output of 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) at the crank. This force is routed to the rear five-spoke Marchesini wheel through a drive chain, enabling the 748S to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 ticks of the stopwatch.
Eventually, Ducati’s stunner will plateau at a top speed of 153 mph (246 kph). Its powertrain hardware is firmly embraced by a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks. At the other end, suspension duties are handled by a piggyback Showa monoshock with progressive linkage.
For ample stopping power, the Duc employs twin brake discs up front and a single item at the rear, all of which are coupled with Brembo calipers. Without taking any fluids into consideration, this two-wheeled gemstone tips the scales at 432 pounds (196 kg).
The 748S you’ve just been introduced to is currently heading to auction at no reserve, and you’ve got until July 3 to check it out on Bring a Trailer. With three days standing between us and the auctioning deadline, a mere 4,000 freedom bucks would be enough for you to snatch this Italian beauty.
