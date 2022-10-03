Restored 1971 Honda CB750 Is a Genuine Stunner, Would Look Great in Your Garage

Although this CB750 Four K1 doesn’t quite attain perfection, we’re delighted to see how close it comes to that ideal.
This 1971 Honda CB750 has been in the current owner’s possession for the past ten years, over the course of which it was refurbished from head to toe. As part of the restoration procedure, the motorcycle’s bodywork got repainted and fitted with replacement badges, while its two-up saddle was swapped with a much sprightlier alternative.
We find Duro tires and fresh spokes down in the unsprung sector, along with new brake lines, shoes, and pads fitted last year. Furthermore, the CB750 Four K1 saw its original handlebar replaced, and Nippon Denso instrumentation rebuilt, subsequently receiving a youthful drive chain for good measure.
In terms of engine-related mods, this specimen’s four-banger features newly-installed piston rings, seals, and gaskets, as well as modern spark plugs and ignition points, among other goodies. Exhaust gases get channeled out into the atmosphere via replacement pipes, which are complemented by rebuilt carburetors at the opposite end of the combustion cycle.
Honda’s vintage treasure obtains its grunt from a 736cc inline-four mill with quad 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin inhalers, 9:1 compression, and eight valves motioned through a single overhead cam. The air-cooled power source has a factory-rated output numbering 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at its disposal.
Making its way to the rear wheel through a five-speed gearbox, this force lets the CB750 hit speeds of up to 124 mph (200 kph). Suspension is handled by 35 mm (1.4-inch) telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shocks, while braking comes from a single disc up front and a traditional drum at the rear.
The restored Japanese artifact we’ve just inspected is now heading to auction at no reserve, and you may check it out on Bring a Trailer until Wednesday, October 5. At the time of this article, you’d need to spend north of $10k in order to become the leading bidder, so we hope you weren’t expecting to score this ‘71 MY gem for cheap.
