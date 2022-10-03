This JDM 1996 Honda Integra Type R Shows Less Than 25,000 Kilometers

Hailed as one of the world’s best-handling FWD series-production cars, the DC2 Integra Type R is a modern classic that was introduced in 1995 in the Land of the Rising Sun. The JDM specification differs a little bit from the Acura Integra Type R, the headlights being the most obvious change.
Somewhat curious for a Japanese automaker, nobody knows for certain how many DC2 ITRs were produced. From 1995 to 2000, the three-door liftback and its four-door sibling – the DC8 Integra Type R – are believed to have sold 29,995 units in Japan. One of those cars is presently listed on Bring a Trailer in superb condition, sporting a squeaky-clean Montana title and no fewer than 24,678 kilometers (make that 15,334 miles) on the odometer.
Chassis number 1105007 is a 1996 model that was reportedly purchased from the first owner and imported to the United States of America by the selling dealer – Cultivated Collector – in November 2021. Finished in Championship White over a red-and-black interior, the corner-carving collectible was serviced last month with a new timing belt, tensioner, water pump, thermostat, spark plugs, cam seals, front main seal, and gasket. Work further included a coolant flush, fresh engine oil, and valve adjustment.
Codenamed B18C, the 1.8-liter powerplant is a VTEC screamer that cranks out 197 horsepower at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 133 pound-foot (181 Nm) of torque at 7,500 revolutions per minute. By comparison, the Acura-branded U.S. variant boasts 195 ponies and 130 lb-ft (176 Nm).
Joined by a five-speed manual and a limited-slip differential, the naturally-aspirated engine is complemented by a Mugen cold air intake, headers, and exhaust system. An Integra Type R strut tower brace is also featured.
Hopping inside reveals Integra Type R-branded floor mats, a little wear on the outer bolster of the driver’s seat, and no radio whatsoever. Instead, the area between the air con and ashtray is beautified by a plastic panel.
Offered with import documents, the factory literature, Japanese inspection and registration documents, and recent service records, chassis 1105007 is currently going for $15,000 with eight days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer. The online auction ends on Wednesday, October 12th, at 8:15 pm.
