autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 

2023 Honda CR-V Looks Great With Digital Shadow Line, but It's Still No Type R

Home > News > Renderings
3 Oct 2022, 08:38 UTC ·
Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks now is the perfect CGI time to present a Honda CR-V’s posh aftermarket dream. And he would probably be right.
2023 Honda CR-V on CGI Shadow Line by kelsonik 8 photos
2023 Honda CR-V on CGI Shadow Line by kelsonik2023 Honda CR-V for the U.S. market2023 Honda CR-V for the U.S. market2023 Honda CR-V for the U.S. market2023 Honda CR-V for the U.S. market2023 Honda CR-V for the U.S. market2023 Honda CR-V for the U.S. market
Late last month, we found out the Japanese automaker kicked off the production of the best-selling CR-V compact crossover SUV in Canada. But that is not all, since North American manufacturing will soon also include two U.S. facilities located in the states of Indiana and Ohio, respectively.

Even better, prospective U.S. customers were soon allowed to start the 2023 CR-V build and price party, with turbocharged SUVs available in two grades and either front- or all-wheel-drive. And that can only mean one thing – that first deliveries are probably just around the corner. Until then, people still need to occupy their free CR-V time with something, right?

As far as virtual automotive artists are concerned, there are ample options – from tame aftermarket builds to a hypothetical CR-V Type R transformation that would take all rivals by surprise. Well, the former is taken care of by the maestro of subtle, digital aftermarket makeovers. And, of course, the pixel master is slapping an unsuspecting, crimson 2023 Honda CR-V with his signature “Shadow Line” chrome-delete treatment.

But that is not all, as the compact crossover SUV is also sitting closer to the ground on a virtually lowered suspension setup and also packs a posh new set of contrasting aftermarket wheels. So, what do we think? Is the simpler CR-V ‘Shadow Line’ treatment enough to fulfill our Honda desires, or do we need to go full CR-V Type R or bust? If I have to give my humble opinion, this tuning piece is no match for a full-blown Type R transformation – but it is probably also way easier to achieve in the real world!




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of 2023 Honda CR-V.

2023 Honda CR-V Honda CR-V type r lowered aftermarket wheels CGI Shadow Line rendering kelsonik
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories