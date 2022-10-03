2023 Honda CR-V Looks Great With Digital Shadow Line, but It's Still No Type R

Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks now is the perfect CGI time to present a Honda CR-V’s posh aftermarket dream. And he would probably be right.
Late last month, we found out the Japanese automaker kicked off the production of the best-selling CR-V compact crossover SUV in Canada. But that is not all, since North American manufacturing will soon also include two U.S. facilities located in the states of Indiana and Ohio, respectively.
Even better, prospective U.S. customers were soon allowed to start the 2023 CR-V build and price party, with turbocharged SUVs available in two grades and either front- or all-wheel-drive. And that can only mean one thing – that first deliveries are probably just around the corner. Until then, people still need to occupy their free CR-V time with something, right?
As far as virtual automotive artists are concerned, there are ample options – from tame aftermarket builds to a hypothetical CR-V Type R transformation that would take all rivals by surprise. Well, the former is taken care of by the maestro of subtle, digital aftermarket makeovers. And, of course, the pixel master is slapping an unsuspecting, crimson 2023 Honda CR-V with his signature “Shadow Line” chrome-delete treatment.
But that is not all, as the compact crossover SUV is also sitting closer to the ground on a virtually lowered suspension setup and also packs a posh new set of contrasting aftermarket wheels. So, what do we think? Is the simpler CR-V ‘Shadow Line’ treatment enough to fulfill our Honda desires, or do we need to go full CR-V Type R or bust? If I have to give my humble opinion, this tuning piece is no match for a full-blown Type R transformation – but it is probably also way easier to achieve in the real world!
