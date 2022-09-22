2023 Honda CR-V Production Starts in Canada, Two U.S. Plants to Follow Suit

Over in the United States, two crossovers lead the sales charts. Honda’s ever-popular CR-V is one of those two, and for the 2023 model year, the compact-sized utility vehicle has been redesigned to a great extent. Now in production at Honda of Canada Manufacturing, the sixth generation since 1995 will soon enter production in the states of Indiana and Ohio as well.
“Next up is the CR-V Hybrid that is more important than ever to the lineup, and a model we are very excited to deliver to our Canadian customers for the first time,” said HCM senior vice prez Clement D’Souza. The Canadian assembly plant employed a perfect body fixture for the first time ever, designed to achieve optimal fit & finish quickly via a data-driven process.
Honda further highlights that its redesigned CR-V has the longest hood in CR-V history, which prompted the development engineers to increase rigidity with the help of thicker steel and by adjusting the hood frame design. The compact utility vehicle also boasts more structural adhesive than its predecessor, and it also flaunts acoustic spray foam on the body structure for enhanced cabin quietness. These changes took their toll on the starting price, though, along with fewer grades sporting more standard kit.
The 2022 model year LX 2WD 1.5T CVT retails at $26,800 excluding destination charge, but for 2023, the most affordable configuration is the EX 2WD 1.5T CVT at $31,110 plus $1,245 for the freight. Honda extended the wheelbase by 1.6 inches for a smoother ride, whereas the front and rear tracks have been extended by 0.4 inches to improve the vehicle’s stability.
In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder lump is rated at 190 horsepower and 179 pound-foot (243 Nm) from 1,700 revolutions per minute. Front-drive variants top 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the EPA combined driving cycle.
Customers in the market for the CR-V Hybrid are treated to a naturally-aspirated engine with a displacement of 2.0 liters. Running on the Atkinson cycle for improved efficiency, this mill works together with a two-motor system to deliver a combined output of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft (355 Nm). The hybrid-powered Sport 2WD is can average up to 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km).
