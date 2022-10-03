2025 BMW X5 With Alternative Styling Feels Ready for a Mercedes-Benz GLE Brawl

Right now, all BMW-focused eyes are praying on the quirky yet distinctive lines of the company’s all-new XM flagship SUV. But let us remember where it all started for the X series.
The BMW X5 mid-size premium SUV kicked off the Bavarian SAV (sports activity vehicle) party in 1999 and has not looked back ever since, throughout four successful generations. Right now, the G05 iteration – both in regular form and as the feisty X5 M – is preparing for the traditional LCI (life cycle impulse, aka a facelift). But that is valid in the real world.
Meanwhile, the virtual automotive realm is brimming with novel ideas – including a remarkably interesting one from Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who, over the past months, has started imagining a distinctive alternative style for BMW’s X series. Naturally, it all started with the little X1, then evolved to compact X3 affairs, and just recently also hit the main X5 event.
Properly scolding the BMW designers in the best way possible – with on-point CGI examples, the pixel master has quickly dreamed of better X-vehicle days for the ardent BMW fans. Even better, the author also likes to dabble with potential CGI-versus-real-life comparisons. So, the alternative design X1 was ready to fight Mercedes’ GLA, for example.
Now the author’s 2025 next-generation BMW X5 is also prepared to duke it out with the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz GLE. Naturally, the Merc’ does not stand a chance, as it is also rapidly growing long in the tooth. But, of course, everyone is entitled to an opinion. So, does this 2025 X5 get our CGI hall pass, or is the real GLE a better option?
Frankly, if I were to choose, I would go with something along the lines of a Range Rover… They’re all pretty unreliable these days, anyway!
