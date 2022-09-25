2023 Honda CR-V Build & Price Now Live, Two Grades Available

Based on the 11th-generation Civic, the 6th-generation Honda CR-V can be configured stateside from $31,110 sans destination charge. Prospective customers are presently offered two grades that come standard with FWD.
EX is the starting point in the lineup. Key features listed by the configurator include heated front seats, a power driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch power moonroof, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch alloys, full-LED headlights, push-button start, and plenty of active safety equipment.
Most notably, Honda brings the point home with lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control featuring low-speed follow, blind spot information featuring cross traffic monitor, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation. Traffic sign reconditioning is standard as well, along with reclining 60/40 rear seats, 6-speaker audio, and cloth upholstery.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the CR-V features a 190-horsepower turbo 4-cylinder engine for both the EX and EX-L trim levels. Peak torque is listed as 179 pound-foot (243 Nm) at 1,700 revolutions per minute, and FWD models are much obliged to return 30 mph (7.8/100 km) combined.
$1,500 is the retail price of AWD, and the exterior color palette numbers eight choices. No-cost finishes include Meteorite Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Canyon River Blue Metallic. Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Still Night Pearl, and Urban Gray Pearl add $395 to the final price. Be it cloth or leather, the interior can be had in black everything or black with white for the seats and armrests.
The EX-L, which costs $33,760 excluding the $1,245 destination charge, sweetens the deal with leather, cordless CarPlay and Auto, a wireless charging mat, 8 speakers, and 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. A power tailgate, leather on the steering wheel, and parking sensors are standard.
Combining a naturally-aspirated engine with a two-motor hybrid system, the CR-V Hybrid will be available to configure next month. Good for 204 horsepower and 247 pound-foot (355 Nm) of torque combined, the CR-V Hybrid tops 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km) on the EPA’s combined driving cycle.
