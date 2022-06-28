New Honda Civic e:HEV Priced From £29,595, First UK Deliveries Scheduled for October

Honda has finally revealed pricing and specification details for the all-new 2023 Civic e:HEV, which starts from £29,595 OTR ($36,300) in the UK. Order books are set to open in July, with first deliveries commencing in October.
The Civic e:HEV also marks the completion of Honda’s Electric Vision strategy, which dictates that all its mainstream passenger cars in Europe are to be electrified by the end of this year.
Buying into the Civic e:HEV range means starting off with the Elegance grade, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, fabric seats, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera, 7-inch multi-info display, and an eight-speaker, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible infotainment system with sat-nav – everything standard.
Meanwhile, all Civic grades come with Honda Sensing, which provides customers with automatic driver aids such as the Lane Keeping Assistant System or the new Traffic Jam Assist function.
Paying upwards of £30,595 OTR ($37,500) means grabbing the Sport grade, which comes with a fabric and synthetic leather combo for the seats, to go with sports pedals, LED fog lights, gloss black mirrors and window surrounds, as well as black 18-inch alloy wheels.
Then there’s the Advance grade, which is priced from £32,995 OTR ($40,500). This one includes an upgraded 12-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) headlights, upgraded 10.2-inch multi-information display, and two-tone black and diamond cut finished 18-inch alloy wheels.
“The launch of the all-new Civic marks an important milestone for the brand, celebrating the iconic model with the best iteration yet,” said Honda UK exec, Rebecca Adamson. “It has once again set the benchmark in practicality, efficiency, performance and safety, tailored to modern customer demands across Europe”.
Since its inception in 1972, the Civic nameplate has sold over 27.5 million units across 170 countries. This new-generation Civic, with its striking design and improved driving dynamics, is expected to appeal to both new and old Civic customers.
