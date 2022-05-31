2023 Honda Civic e:HEV UK Order Books Opening This July

Redesigned for the 2022 model year in the United States of America, the Civic will be refreshed in the United Kingdom as a 2023 model this July. Available only as a hatchback, the Civic for the United Kingdom is due to launch in the autumn with the e:HEV powertrain the U.S. doesn’t get.
e:HEV stands for a 2.0-liter engine running the Atkinson cycle for extra fuel efficiency, two electric motors, and a small battery pack. Only the front wheels are driven to the tune of 181 horsepower and 232 pound-feet (315 Nm) of torque, which is more than enough for a compact-sized hatchback.
The free-breathing engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 41 percent, which is pretty much a match for Toyota’s award-winning Dynamic Force mills. The hybrid powertrain switches automatically between hybrid, electric, and internal combustion modes. Central to the e:HEV system is the fixed-gear transmission, developed to minimize the mechanical friction as much as possible. The Civic is targeting less than 5 liters per 100 kilometers in WLTP testing, which is 56.5 miles per gallon in the UK and 47 miles per gallon in the U.S.
“With the all-new Honda Civic e:HEV which is launching later this year, careful attention has been paid to the hybrid drivetrain and noise management to create a refined cabin,” said Rebecca Adamson, head of automobiles at Honda UK. From the standpoint of chassis and suspension componentry, the Japanese automaker has slightly elongated the wheelbase and widened the rear track to improve straight-line and cornering performance.
Low-friction ball joints, revised front dampers, and body-stabilizing front seats also need to be mentioned, together with the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features that include a wide-view front camera and sonar sensors at both ends. While on the subject of safety, the Japanese automaker has also improved side-collision performance with additional door beams.
Since it was launched in 1972, the Civic has reportedly sold more than 27.5 million units in approximately 170 countries. In their bid to reach 28 million, the peeps at Honda UK encourage customers to register their interest in the all-new Civic by completing a simple form on their website.
