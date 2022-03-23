2023 Honda Civic Unveiled in Europe, It Is Only Available as a Hybrid

This year, Honda is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Civic, and its compact model has received a significant update, which will be available at dealerships starting the autumn of 2022. We are referring to the 2023 Honda Civic, the eleventh generation of the model, which will only be available in e:HEV form.
The Civic e:HEV is the effective replacement of the entire Civic range in Europe, although the Civic Type R will remain in the brand's portfolio as a separate product. The new Civic will come with a 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder engine that has direct injection and runs in the Atkinson cycle. That unit is assisted by two electric motors.
The e:HEV powertrain from Honda includes a new Power Control Unit and an Intelligent Power Unit, as the automaker describes it. What you need to know about it is the fact that the 2023 Civic offers a maximum output of 135 kW (181 horsepower), as well as a peak torque of 315 Nm (232 lb.ft.). If you want more than that from your future Honda Civic, the Type R will have to be your thing.
The goal of the new model will be to achieve average CO2 emissions of less than 110 grams per kilometer in WLTP testing, which is essential to help the brand reduce its fleet average. The described emissions target means an average fuel consumption of less than 5 liters/100 km (over 47 mpg). With the new Civic, the Japanese marque has completed the electrification of its European line-up.
The Civic Type R FK8’s successor is still being tested in Europe, so it is set for launch later, but it is not mentioned by the brand at all, so we can only assume it is being treated separately.
The model comes with a 72-cell lithium-ion battery of an unspecified capacity, and its internal combustion engine provides a thermal efficiency of 41 percent, which is claimed to be one of the highest figures in the industry for a production road-going vehicle.
The Civic has dramatically changed from several points of view. For example, its wheelbase has increased by 35 millimeters (1.37 inches), the rear track is wider, and the suspension has been revised all-round. The body has received a revised structure for the new body-stabilizing front seats.
Other changes to the body involve lowering the hood line by 25 mm, as well as increasing the glass area for more light inside. Onboard, the new Civic will have a more practical and human-centric approach, along with better materials and improved soundproofing. Honda also notes that the new model will be the most dynamic, efficient, and safest Civic yet.
PHEV form, along with an SUV that will slide between the new CR-V and the HR-V (recently revealed as well).
Also in 2023, Honda will launch an electric HR-V, which is based on the model that is already sold in China.
Available starting this upcoming fall for European customers, we reached out to the Japanese automakers’ representatives and learned that the ongoing Civic is sold-out in most European markets, and new orders cannot be placed.
So, if it is not present in a dealer’s lot or your country's national Honda dealer network, you cannot get a new Civic in Europe until Autumn 2022.
