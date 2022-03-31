7-Second Honda Civics Attack the Houston Raceway in Texas, It's a Bare-Knuckle Fight

As far as surprises go, the TX2K22 is so last week’s news. However, since videos from the drag racing event hosted earlier this month at the Houston Raceway in Texas keep hitting the web, we will continue to report on them.
One of the latest that we stumbled upon brings a few Honda Civics to the limelight, and they are not your run-of-the-mill Japanese compacts. No, sir, because their massively upgraded internals have turned them into 7-second cars down the quarter-mile.
The first race that you are about to see shows a Civic equipped with a good old stick shift, and despite featuring three pedals, it still managed to complete the course in a neck-snapping 7.67 seconds, with a 189.6 mph (305.1 kph) exit speed. Towards the end of the video, the focus shifts to yet another Honda that apparently set a new world record, with 7.18 seconds, at 199.2 mph (320.6 kph).
As you probably remember, this particular Honda Civic wasn’t the only record-breaker at the TX2K22, as an ultra-fast Lamborghini Huracan got an entire story dedicated to it exactly one week ago. The Italian supercar is the work of Underground Racing, and as you can imagine, it boasts all kinds of upgrades, including a twin-turbo setup. In the fastest run of the day, it was clocked at 7.275 seconds, with a 213.54 mph (343.66 kph) exit speed. The massive achievement was shattered by the Civic that you are about to see in action, though.
While these were some of the most memorable rides that attended the event, we also have to remind you about a particular twin-engine Volkswagen Golf. That one is an 8-second car all day, any day, rocking in the region of 2,000 hp. A true work of art in terms of modifications, the old German hatchback is thus more powerful than modern-day hypercars, and we reckon that in perfect conditions, it can humiliate the mighty Bugatti Chiron in a straight-line sprint.
The first race that you are about to see shows a Civic equipped with a good old stick shift, and despite featuring three pedals, it still managed to complete the course in a neck-snapping 7.67 seconds, with a 189.6 mph (305.1 kph) exit speed. Towards the end of the video, the focus shifts to yet another Honda that apparently set a new world record, with 7.18 seconds, at 199.2 mph (320.6 kph).
As you probably remember, this particular Honda Civic wasn’t the only record-breaker at the TX2K22, as an ultra-fast Lamborghini Huracan got an entire story dedicated to it exactly one week ago. The Italian supercar is the work of Underground Racing, and as you can imagine, it boasts all kinds of upgrades, including a twin-turbo setup. In the fastest run of the day, it was clocked at 7.275 seconds, with a 213.54 mph (343.66 kph) exit speed. The massive achievement was shattered by the Civic that you are about to see in action, though.
While these were some of the most memorable rides that attended the event, we also have to remind you about a particular twin-engine Volkswagen Golf. That one is an 8-second car all day, any day, rocking in the region of 2,000 hp. A true work of art in terms of modifications, the old German hatchback is thus more powerful than modern-day hypercars, and we reckon that in perfect conditions, it can humiliate the mighty Bugatti Chiron in a straight-line sprint.