Bland-Looking Honda Civic Hides a Spin Cycle Sound Secret

Is a tuned older-generation Honda Civic still relevant in today’s market? That’s a tricky one, because it all depends on what kind of mods it rocks.
If we’re talking about engine swaps, big turbos, and perhaps all-wheel drive setups, then the answer is ‘heck yeah,’ and we’d demand to see it in action down the quarter-mile. We wouldn’t even bother writing about one that features a few tweaks inside and out, and at first glance, it appears that the blue example pictured in the gallery above falls in this category.
A blacked-out hood with a carbon fiber look, new wheels, and what appear to be side mirrors sourced from the aftermarket world are the defining features, or are they? Actually, that would be a big ‘no,’ because, despite the very bland approach, this old timer has embraced its electric side. That’s right, you’re are looking at an all-quiet Honda Civic, deemed as a “drag machine.”
Modified by ECU Shop and shared online via their Instagram account, the car in question boasts a tri-motor setup. The thrust is directed to the wheels through a five-speed sequential transmission, and that’s about everything that they had to say about it. Thus, questions such as where did they get the electric motors from, how big is the battery pack, and how quick the vehicle is, remain unanswered, so we do hope they clarify them in the near future.
In the meantime, while some people keep modifying the older Civics, Honda continues developing the new Civic Type R. The hot hatch is due later this year, with a 2.0-liter four-banger under the hood, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, and front wheel drive. It should be about as powerful as the outgoing one, which has 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque in the United States and will still rival the likes of the Ford Focus ST, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, and Hyundai i30 N.
