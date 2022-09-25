All-Black Ferrari 550 Maranello Is Both Practical and Beautiful, Needs a New Owner

Produced between 1996 and 2001, the 550 Maranello packed a mighty 5.5-liter V12 under the hood, which put out 478 hp (485 ps) and 569 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque. It was a derivation of the one designed for the 456 GT, sending power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential.
While some might have been a little underwhelmed with the looks of the 550, expecting something more aggressive when the car first came out, its performance couldn’t be denied. The front-engined two-seater combined generous luggage space with a similar performance to that of the F40, thanks in part to Ferrari’s “maniacal attention to aerodynamics.”
This Bring a Trailer auction listing an all-black (aka Nero Daytona) variant of the 550 has been going on for a while. The car’s peak value is currently sitting at the $150,000 mark, according to the highest bidder among the current six. With three days to go, we’re looking at a car that’s been brought to the U.S. more than two decades ago, in December 2000.
But even with so much time to cruise around, the six-digit odometer has only managed to accumulate 13,275 miles (21,364 kilometers). Whether that’s the real mileage or not is not mentioned. However, the car appears to be in pretty good shape overall.
Inside the cabin, the car is just as black as on the outside, featuring a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, power-adjustable sport seats upholstered in Nero leather, and a gated shifter. The automatic climate control and electric windows will contribute to the level of comfort while the driver’s music blasts through the Ferrari-branded stereo.
The shiny 18″ five-spoke alloy wheels complement the car’s black look, and the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus tires have been installed just before summer. All four wheels get red Ferrari-branded calipers and ventilated rotors. The car is being offered on dealer consignment in Illinois.
This Bring a Trailer auction listing an all-black (aka Nero Daytona) variant of the 550 has been going on for a while. The car’s peak value is currently sitting at the $150,000 mark, according to the highest bidder among the current six. With three days to go, we’re looking at a car that’s been brought to the U.S. more than two decades ago, in December 2000.
But even with so much time to cruise around, the six-digit odometer has only managed to accumulate 13,275 miles (21,364 kilometers). Whether that’s the real mileage or not is not mentioned. However, the car appears to be in pretty good shape overall.
Inside the cabin, the car is just as black as on the outside, featuring a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, power-adjustable sport seats upholstered in Nero leather, and a gated shifter. The automatic climate control and electric windows will contribute to the level of comfort while the driver’s music blasts through the Ferrari-branded stereo.
The shiny 18″ five-spoke alloy wheels complement the car’s black look, and the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus tires have been installed just before summer. All four wheels get red Ferrari-branded calipers and ventilated rotors. The car is being offered on dealer consignment in Illinois.