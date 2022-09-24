2024 Acura Integra Type S Prototype Shows 2023 Honda Civic Type R Triple Exhaust

Revived in September 2021 for a China-spec sedan twinned with the Civic, the Integra nameplate also came back to the U.S. market in the guise of a five-door liftback that shares plenty of things with the Civic Type S. The first units of the stateside Integra arrived in dealer showrooms in June, all of them featuring the 1.5-liter turbo four-pot engine of the Civic Type S.
Come 2023 for the 2024 model year, Acura will sweeten the deal with the 2.0-liter turbo of the Civic Type R for the Integra Type S. Recently spied in Ohio, the prototype clearly shows the Acura-specific front grille and taillights in combination with the exhaust system of the FL5 CTR.
Inspired by the iconic exhaust layout of the Ferrari F40 limited-run supercar, Honda’s version is more than a design choice. Introduced a few years ago by the FK8 CTR, this exhaust was designed to adjust the flow depending on the speed of the vehicle. Outer pipes feature straight-flow mufflers, and the smaller center pipe is designed to work as a resonator.
More exhaust flows into the resonator at low speeds, generating the sounds you’d expect of a hot hatch. But once you get on the highway, in for the long haul, the backpressure diverts exhaust gases through the mufflers. For the all-new Civic Type R, the Japanese automaker went the extra mile by adding an active exhaust valve programmed to open at high engine rpm.
Pictured with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber boots, just like the FL5, the Integra Type S prototype also flaunts Brembo calipers and slightly larger intakes that funnel more air into the force-fed engine. Of course, we’re also dealing with slightly better cooling for the front brakes and engine bay.
Likely to be offered exclusively with a manual tranny, the Acura-branded sibling of the Civic Type R should crank out in excess of 300 horsepower. The FL5, for example, produces 315 horsepower and 310 pound-foot (420 Nm) in this part of the world. Japan, on the other hand, gets 325 ponies.
