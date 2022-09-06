2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 6-Month+ Waiting List in Japan

Japanese buyers interested in the brand-new Honda Civic Type R will have to wait more than six months in order to take delivery of the hot hatch locally, which is made at the Yorii plant in Japan for global markets.
The information came via car.watch.impress, quoting the brand’s official website, which also reveals rather long waiting lists for other models in the company’s portfolio. For instance, the Freed, Vezel, N-One, N-Box, and N-Van will be shipped around six months after placing the order, and five-month waiting lists accompany the N-WGN, and Honda e.
In the Land of the Rising Sun, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R has a recommended retail price of 4,997,300 yen, or $35,573 at the current exchange rates. It is equipped with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the model sold in global markets, mated to a six-speed manual transmission that delivers 330 ps (325 hp / 243 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque to the front wheels. That’s 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) more than its predecessor.
The U.S.-spec version of the compact hot hatch has 315 hp (319 ps / 235 kW) at 6,500 rpm, and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) produced between 2,600 and 4,000 rpm, an identical improvement over the old one. Honda has yet to announce how quick it is from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph), or what its top speed is, but they have confirmed that this is their punchiest production car ever sold in our market.
Another thing that they have to confirm is the pricing for the model that will be sold in the New World starting this fall, stating only that it will be available in five exterior colors, with red accents inside, and equipment such as the 9-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, and built-in app that allows drivers to keep their eye on various parameters in real-time.
