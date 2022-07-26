This Is How Powerful the New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Probably Is in Japan

When Honda pulled the wraps off the new-generation Civic Type R last week, they didn’t announce any juicy details about it. As a result, we don’t know how powerful it is, but that may have just changed.
An alleged brochure that ended up in the hands of TireMeetsRoad from an undisclosed source reveals how much the new compact hot hatch has on tap for the Japanese market. And it is not much more compared to its predecessor.
Thus, if the document is accurate, then you are looking at 330 ps (325 hp / 243 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, with the former achieved at 6,500 rpm and the latter peaking between 2,600 and 4,000 rpm. By comparison, that is a 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) improvement. Moreover, the previous-gen U.S.-spec Civic Type R is rated at 310 ps (306 hp / 228 kW), so 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) less than the European and Japanese versions.
An evolution of the old one, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with turbocharging, is hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, directing the thrust to the front wheels. The size and layout put it in the same zone as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, Ford Focus ST, and Hyundai i30 N.
We do not know that much about the chassis either, though the auto firm says that it is rigid, and the car should therefore be fun to drive on twisty roads. Keep in mind that the new Civic Type R is now the official record holder at Suzuka for the fastest lap in a front-wheel drive production vehicle. The model should remain in the gray zone in terms of numbers until close to its on-sale date, which has been set for this fall. Pricing and availability will be announced in due course.
Thus, if the document is accurate, then you are looking at 330 ps (325 hp / 243 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, with the former achieved at 6,500 rpm and the latter peaking between 2,600 and 4,000 rpm. By comparison, that is a 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) improvement. Moreover, the previous-gen U.S.-spec Civic Type R is rated at 310 ps (306 hp / 228 kW), so 10 ps (10 hp / 7 kW) less than the European and Japanese versions.
An evolution of the old one, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with turbocharging, is hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, directing the thrust to the front wheels. The size and layout put it in the same zone as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Renault Megane RS, Ford Focus ST, and Hyundai i30 N.
We do not know that much about the chassis either, though the auto firm says that it is rigid, and the car should therefore be fun to drive on twisty roads. Keep in mind that the new Civic Type R is now the official record holder at Suzuka for the fastest lap in a front-wheel drive production vehicle. The model should remain in the gray zone in terms of numbers until close to its on-sale date, which has been set for this fall. Pricing and availability will be announced in due course.