2023 Honda Civic Type R Adopts a Meaner Stance, Body Kit Ain't Real Though

One might think that after last month’s grand unveiling, the rendering world would be done with the new generation Honda Civic Type R. But that’s not the case, you see, because the hot hatch has inspired many other digital takes even after it premiered.
As for one of the latest that we stumbled upon, it imagines the car with a beefed up body kit, virtually signed by Varis, with halawia.3d responsible for the pixel rearranging process.
The widebody makeover comprises the front and rear fender flares, and a pair of big side skirts. The apron came from imagination land too, and so did the side flicks attached to the OEM bumper. There are new parts strapped to the outer edges diffuser as well, and an even bigger wing mounted on the C pillars.
Finished in gray, and with its front doors decorated by sponsor decals, this virtual take on the 2023 Honda Civic Type R rides on wide five-spoke alloys, hugged by the Pirelli P Zero tires. It also sits closer to the ground than the stock model, and since such a move would make it impossible to clear speed bumps, we would be looking at an adjustable air suspension in the real world.
Leaving the fantasy realm behind, it has been reported that the new Honda Civic Type R’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at 325 hp (330 ps / 243 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque in Japan. Everything is transferred to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, with the size and layout placing it against the likes of the Ford Focus ST, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Hyundai i30 N, and Renault Megane RS.
A plug-in hybrid powertrain could be on the cards, though this is nothing more than a simple idea at this point that may or may not materialize.
