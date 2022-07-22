2023 Honda Civic Type R Flaunts Initial Virtual Tuning Jobs, Shows Major Potential

Although many automakers take it for granted these days (and instead they should have put in some hard work), it is entirely refreshing to see a new model release display incredible potential and, in return, get almost unanimous love from the audience.
At least as far as Honda is concerned, they have been on an upward trend ever since they churned out the eleventh-generation Civic compact car. Then, they followed up with the cool HR-V/ZR-V crossover and all-new best-selling CR-V sport utility vehicle ahead of topping everything up with the 2023 Civic Type R Hot Hatch. And already they are getting a lot of love, even though the latter’s major technical specifications are still a mystery.
Well, unanimous approval is currently mostly valid across the virtual realm – where pixel master had little to no dreadful things to say. Sure, some of them just wanted to see it as a two-door Coupe but other than that it was all positive feedback. And there is lots of it, frankly, from CGI experts. But there is no need to take our word for granted.
A case in point to be made here is easy. Here is a trio of virtual reality experts that have decided to share their CGI thoughts regarding what they perceive as a 2023 Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch “home run.” Abimelec Arellano, the famed digital voice behind the abimelecdesign label on social media, has quickly prepared a tuning-refined Civic Type R with some carbon fiber in certain places for contrasting purposes, a lowered ride height to make it more aggressive, and “a nice set of (aftermarket) wheels.”
Next up is Chaos, the photographer and CGI expert behind chaozvisuals on social media, who immediately stanced the bejesus out of a CGI-slammed Civic Type R, and he also fitted a chromed set of deep-dish wheels for good measure. Last, but certainly not least, the digital expert better known as j.b.cars has returned to virtual edits with a Honda modification and tuning build project into one, making it look stylish and feisty at the same time.
