2023 Honda Civic Type R Drops Its Boyish Ways; It's Now Mature and More Potent Than Ever

It’s hard to forget the previous Civic Type R. It was the epitome of Japanese automotive aggression. Its punchy engine, intimidating exterior, and unforgettable big spoiler still evoke nightmares for its contenders.
But there’s something different about the 2023 Civic Type R. It ditched all of its boyish looks. Instead, it now comes with a menacingly mature outfit fit for red-carpet treatment.
While this might come as a bummer to Type R enthusiasts, Honda insists that the new design best fits its new unique character for a more three-dimensional expression. It adds, “While highlighting a low and wide body frame to the maximum extent, we strive to achieve a ground-hugging, solid and sturdy racing car-like presence.”
There are notable changes on the exterior. The Type R might have gotten rid of its tattoos, but it still embraces some aggressive racing features, such as its distinctive big wing. It also sports some action-packed features such as flared fenders, lightweight smaller wheels, and wearing 265/30 ZR 19 tires instead of the previous 245/30 R 20 ones, meaning bigger sidewalls and a 2% increase in overall diameter.
Even though its horsepower and chassis enhancements remain a mystery, for now, Honda says, “ We created the best-ever front-wheel-drive sports model that strikes a chord with the customer’s instincts.”
So, what can we expect under the hood? Well, we know that the 11th generation of the Type R comes with an enhancement of the previous model’s 2-liter turbo I4 engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission with a rev-matching feature. And, of course, it will be faster thanks to an updated steering and suspension system.
The previous Honda Civic Type R made 306 hp (310 ps) for the North American market and 316 hp (320 ps) for the European spec, but the new variant should churn out more ponies from its upgraded heart plant. We anticipate anywhere between 317 hp and 320 hp.
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is definitely worth following, even with all the current mystery surrounding its performance specs. We recommend watching the video below for a glimpse of what to expect when it finally comes out later in the year.
