Driven: 2022 Acura Integra A-Spec - We Hope It’s Only the Beginning
The return of the Integra nameplate is a good first step for Acura in moving away from the alphabet-soup branding that gave us the forgettable ILX. However, both the performance and luxury quotient need to be upped considerably to further differentiate this hot hatch from its Honda Civic siblings.
The 2022 Acura Integra A-Spec has been highly anticipated by the make’s devoted followers who have fond memories of the original. With looks inspired by the sporty TLX, Acura seeks to recapture some of that magic. At first blush, this all-new model seems to be a big step up from the ILX sedan it replaces.
Still, because of its hatchback body style (another callout to the original), the Integra, now more than ever, comes across as a gussied-up Civic Si. The comparisons are inevitable, especially when you consider the spec sheet. The Integra employs the same 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Lower trims come with a continuously variable transmission, while the top A-Spec with the Technology Package offers the no-cost option of a 6-speed manual gearbox.
While it lands squarely on the Civic Si performance footprint, a point in favor of the Integra is that there are fewer and fewer sporty compacts out there with manual transmissions. For those seeking spirited handling with the engagement of selecting their own gears, the Integra checks plenty of boxes.
The turbo engine’s responsiveness is enhanced by the precision of the short-throw 6-speed manual. The Integra is quick on its feet and can be provoked into a slight case of torque steer with enthusiastic launches. The steering is crisp and is complemented by the firm suspension that allows you attack apexes and drift out to exits with ease.
Despite that dual nature, the Integra is a well-integrated package. Much like the Civic Si, but at a higher price point. Our test vehicle, a top-of-the-line A-Spec with the Technology Package is the only configuration that offers the 6-speed manual.
The A-Spec is distinguished by its fog lights and gloss black exterior accents, including a rear spoiler and diffuser. The trim also boasts larger 18-inch wheels shod with performance rubber. Inside, the seats are upholstered in microsuede with a generous use of aluminum on the pedals, shifter lever and other interior accents. The Technology Package includes such upgrades as a larger 9-inch infotainment screen, a 5.3-inch head-up display, 16-speaker ELS premium sound system and convenience items, like wireless charging for your electronic devices.
Standard equipment on all Integra models includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and the Acura Watch suite of driver and safety assists. Among these features are collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Stop-and-go capability on the adaptive cruise control comes only on models equipped with automatic transmissions.
And therein lies the conundrum for the Integra. Yes, it has a distinctive name and a few more bells and whistles, but it offers the same level of performance as the Civic Si for about $8,000 more. Integra starts at $30,800 - add in the $2,000 A-Spec trim and $3,000 Technology Package and you arrive at our $35,800 sticker. A 6-speed manual Civic Si could be had last year for $27,500.
Further muddying the waters is the impending launch of the new Civic Type R. That model in its previous incarnation offered 306 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbo engine and a 6-speed manual with a sticker at $37,495. If Acura wants to be a cut above its sibling, it desperately needs an Integra with Type R performance or better.
The return of the Integra nameplate to the lineup shows that Acura has its head and heart in the right place. Now it’s time to build on that legacy and turn it into something truly special.
