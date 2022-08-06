autoevolution
2022 Acura Integra

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
-
Power
147.1(200)/6000 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
192/1800-5000 lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Gasoline
Fuel capacity
-
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Gearbox
CVT
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated discs
Tire Size
215/50 R17
Unladen Weight
-
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
185.8 in
Width
72 in
Height
55.5 in
Front/rear Track
60.5 / 61.6 in
Wheelbase
107.7 in
Ground Clearance
-
Cargo Volume
-
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
-
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
-
City (CNG)
-
Highway
-
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Driven: 2022 Acura Integra A-Spec - We Hope It’s Only the Beginning

6 Aug 2022, 09:39 UTC ·
The return of the Integra nameplate is a good first step for Acura in moving away from the alphabet-soup branding that gave us the forgettable ILX. However, both the performance and luxury quotient need to be upped considerably to further differentiate this hot hatch from its Honda Civic siblings.
2022 Acura Integra A-Spec 27 photos
2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra2022 Acura Integra
The 2022 Acura Integra A-Spec has been highly anticipated by the make’s devoted followers who have fond memories of the original. With looks inspired by the sporty TLX, Acura seeks to recapture some of that magic. At first blush, this all-new model seems to be a big step up from the ILX sedan it replaces.

Still, because of its hatchback body style (another callout to the original), the Integra, now more than ever, comes across as a gussied-up Civic Si. The comparisons are inevitable, especially when you consider the spec sheet. The Integra employs the same 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Lower trims come with a continuously variable transmission, while the top A-Spec with the Technology Package offers the no-cost option of a 6-speed manual gearbox.

While it lands squarely on the Civic Si performance footprint, a point in favor of the Integra is that there are fewer and fewer sporty compacts out there with manual transmissions. For those seeking spirited handling with the engagement of selecting their own gears, the Integra checks plenty of boxes.

The turbo engine’s responsiveness is enhanced by the precision of the short-throw 6-speed manual. The Integra is quick on its feet and can be provoked into a slight case of torque steer with enthusiastic launches. The steering is crisp and is complemented by the firm suspension that allows you attack apexes and drift out to exits with ease.

Calling a car tossable is a well-worn cliché, but in the case of the Integra, it has that feel - a sort of eagerness to be pushed hard when the road bends. From the front-seats forward, it has the spirit of a two-seater, from the B-pillar rearward, it provides the practicality of a compact hatchback.

Despite that dual nature, the Integra is a well-integrated package. Much like the Civic Si, but at a higher price point. Our test vehicle, a top-of-the-line A-Spec with the Technology Package is the only configuration that offers the 6-speed manual.

The A-Spec is distinguished by its fog lights and gloss black exterior accents, including a rear spoiler and diffuser. The trim also boasts larger 18-inch wheels shod with performance rubber. Inside, the seats are upholstered in microsuede with a generous use of aluminum on the pedals, shifter lever and other interior accents. The Technology Package includes such upgrades as a larger 9-inch infotainment screen, a 5.3-inch head-up display, 16-speaker ELS premium sound system and convenience items, like wireless charging for your electronic devices.

Standard equipment on all Integra models includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and the Acura Watch suite of driver and safety assists. Among these features are collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Stop-and-go capability on the adaptive cruise control comes only on models equipped with automatic transmissions.

While there is much to recommend here, the problem is that Acura exists in a no-man’s land between mass market and upscale brands. Even though it is considered part of the latter segment, its lower-priced offerings like the Integra come off as more of a premium player than a true luxury car. Compared to the Civic Si, it is a bit richer looking, but there are also some volume brands, especially Kia and Hyundai, that offer about the same near luxury experience for less money.

And therein lies the conundrum for the Integra. Yes, it has a distinctive name and a few more bells and whistles, but it offers the same level of performance as the Civic Si for about $8,000 more. Integra starts at $30,800 - add in the $2,000 A-Spec trim and $3,000 Technology Package and you arrive at our $35,800 sticker. A 6-speed manual Civic Si could be had last year for $27,500.

Further muddying the waters is the impending launch of the new Civic Type R. That model in its previous incarnation offered 306 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbo engine and a 6-speed manual with a sticker at $37,495. If Acura wants to be a cut above its sibling, it desperately needs an Integra with Type R performance or better.

The return of the Integra nameplate to the lineup shows that Acura has its head and heart in the right place. Now it’s time to build on that legacy and turn it into something truly special.

