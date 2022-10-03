Virtual 2024 Honda HR-V Type R Screams of Brittle 326-HP Compact SUV Performance

The Honda ZR-V, which is a novel nameplate for the Japanese automaker, is actually not that all-new across certain regions. And this is because it doubles as the latest HR-V in North America and China.
Seemingly ready to make our heads spin around and cause major nameplate nausea, Honda has decided that it was a much better idea to separate the HR-V into two separate entities. One is the global third generation of the subcompact crossover SUV and the other is the new B-Class ZR-V/American and Chinese HR-V that’s just as compact in footprint as the traditional holder of the segment reign, the all-new CR-V.
Automakers think that the more crossovers, the merrier, and thus we now have the eleventh-generation Civic-based HR-V running alongside the traditional CR-V in the United States. And with the advent of the sixth-generation Civic Type R, this quickly gave people ideas. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced HR-V Type R performance CUV.
To them and their resident pixel master – who also cooked up the digital 2024 Honda Accord and CR-V Type R performance sedan and CUV – the first-ever HR-V Type R would actually make more sense than the other two, as the latter is directly based on the latest Civic, just like the real world’s Type R. And with both having about the same weight, a potential heart and transmission surgery would hypothetically make the performance transplant an easy one.
Well, it is sure nice to dream it, at least, perhaps complete with Civic Type R’s Japanese power level of 326 horsepower instead of the lower global rating of 315 hp, as well as with all the posh color options. Alas, do remember this is merely wishful thinking and that we need to treat it with a grain of salt, as well.
Automakers think that the more crossovers, the merrier, and thus we now have the eleventh-generation Civic-based HR-V running alongside the traditional CR-V in the United States. And with the advent of the sixth-generation Civic Type R, this quickly gave people ideas. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced HR-V Type R performance CUV.
To them and their resident pixel master – who also cooked up the digital 2024 Honda Accord and CR-V Type R performance sedan and CUV – the first-ever HR-V Type R would actually make more sense than the other two, as the latter is directly based on the latest Civic, just like the real world’s Type R. And with both having about the same weight, a potential heart and transmission surgery would hypothetically make the performance transplant an easy one.
Well, it is sure nice to dream it, at least, perhaps complete with Civic Type R’s Japanese power level of 326 horsepower instead of the lower global rating of 315 hp, as well as with all the posh color options. Alas, do remember this is merely wishful thinking and that we need to treat it with a grain of salt, as well.