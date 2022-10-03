Viceroy Seaglider to Be Tested as Offshore Wind and Oil Platforms Transport

Back in mid-September, we learned of the Viceroy electric seaglider having completed its first series of test flights. About two weeks have passed since that moment and its maker, a company called Regent, has already announced the next major step in making this piece of machinery a constant presence in our skies.
The Viceroy, described as the "world's first electric seaglider," is a fully-electric machine. It’s not an eVTOL, despite the large number of propellers (eight of them) making it look like one, but a sort of seaplane-meets-airboat.
Powered by electric motors and backed by batteries of yet undisclosed make, the Viceroy can fly up to 12 people for distances as great as 180 miles (290 km), and at speeds that can reach 180 mph (290 kph), meaning it could cover its entire range in just one hour.
Capable of lifting 3,500 lbs (1,590 kg) and so many people at once, as well as its ability to take off and land on water, make the Viceroy a perfect choice for companies doing business out at sea. Like, say, France-based energy company TotalEnergies, which at the end of last week announced the signing of a deal with Regent for testing the Viceroy.
More to the point, the seaglider will be flown as part of a pilot program to offshore wind and oil platforms. The exact ones to be served by this vehicle have not been announced, nor do we know anything about when the pilot program is expected to begin, but if it succeeds, expect the machine to become a constant sight in places where such off-shore operations take place.
“The Regent seaglider promises to make maritime travel faster, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable,” said in a statement company CEO Billy Thalheimer.
“By collaborating with industry leaders like TotalEnergies, we are advancing towards the global transition to clean transportation.”
