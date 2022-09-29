German-Developed Lilium eVTOL Jet Prototype Achieves New Milestone During Test Flight

German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer Lilium just reached another important milestone with its Phoenix 2 air taxi, bringing it one step closer to production.
Lilium has been raving about its 36-propeller eVTOL jet for years now, developing several prototypes of it so far. The Phoenix 2 is its fifth-generation technology demonstrator and the Munich-based company is busy conducting constant test flights with it, to get it ready for mass production as soon as possible.
Back in June, the eVTOL manufacturer was proudly announcing that Phoenix 2 succeeded in achieving main wing transition. That in itself was a big step forward, with the jet managing to stay stable during flight and to perform flawlessly. Lilium then continued its test campaign all throughout the summer, aiming to prove the capabilities of its aircraft in various scenarios and at higher speeds.
Now, the German eVTOL developer is back with another accomplishment, sharing fresh footage of its Phoenix 2 achieving full transition from hover to wing-borne flight. But unlike the last time, the aircraft now managed to achieve that transition using not just the wing fans but also the canards. The aircraft reached speeds of over 180 kph (112 mph) during the test flight.
Lilium boasts that “the full transition flight behaved precisely as our models predicted, representing a further validation of the flight physics computational models and technological approach that are the basis of our production aircraft, the Lilium Jet.”
Proudly advertised as the world’s first all-electric VTOL jet, Lilium’s aircraft will support multiple configurations, making it suitable for a variety of applications. The eVTOL will be able to serve as a four-seater luxury private jet, a six-seater for passenger flights, or a cargo jet with no seats.
Lilium’s zero-emissions eVTOL jet is scheduled to enter service in 2025.
Here’s the latest test flight of the Phoenix 2 in the video below.
