German-Developed Lilium eVTOL Jet Prototype Achieves New Milestone During Test Flight

More on this:

1 "World's First eVTOL Jet" Is Getting Closer to Landing in Scandinavia and Spain

2 Lilium's Highly Acclaimed eVTOL Jet Reaches New Milestone, Gets One Step Closer To Launch

3 Lilium’s High-Speed eVTOL Jet Takes Final Steps Toward Certification

4 Lilium Kicks Off High-Speed Flight Tests for Its Future eVTOL Jet

5 Your Next Luxury Private Jet Could Be This Game-Changing eVTOL With 36 Motors