Vintage DMC DeLorean Has Plenty of Air Intakes Around Its Slammed CGI Widebody

Though its production was short-lived enough that it did not matter how much fame it gathered out of the ‘Back to the Future’ science fiction comedy franchise, the DMC DeLorean (aka DMC-12) has rightfully earned its cult following.
Back when it was still in production, between 1981 and 1982, John DeLorean's car was considered quirky and even beautiful (with styling penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, gull-wing doors, and unpainted stainless-steel body) but mediocre, nevertheless. This was mostly because of the high price and noted lack of power (2.85-liter V6 with only 130 hp), as well as underwhelming performance compared to the looks.
Alas, that does not matter so much today, especially when we can have the aftermarket realm go crazy with the DMC DeLorean. Sometimes that is only valid across the virtual world, but at least we are not going to be disappointed, yet again. Especially if we leave it to Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a blazing fast DeLorean journey of wishful thinking discovery.
His “update for the old DeLorean” may not sound like much, at first. But this is no regular upgrade, indeed. Instead, the CGI refresh has all the makings of a great restomod. Unfortunately, this does not look like one of his regular, commissioned works – at least not for now. Instead, this is more like ample dreaming, complete with numerous (fender) intakes for the extreme widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as a compact, stacked footprint for the quad exhaust setup.
But that is not the only CGI highlight, and thus we could also mention a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, cool spiked lug nuts for the aftermarket wheels, and digital LED head- and taillights to complete the virtual restomod picture. But how about the engine, do we really need to go back to the future to get something good out of it?
