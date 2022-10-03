BMW XM SuperVan Looks Angry Because It's Not Even a Six-Door Cab Forward CGI?

More on this:

1 Ram 1500 TRX Is So Gold You'll Probably Find It at the End of the Rainbow

2 What if… Nissan Broke the Internet With an SUV Variant of the GT-R?

3 R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Looks so Digitally Peachy When Slammed and Widebody

4 Rolls-Royce Wraith Hot Rod Lacks Fenders, Any Shame, an Opportunity to Become Real

5 Long Overdue Fourth-Gen Fiat Panda Digitally Makes a Cool Stellantis to C3 Move