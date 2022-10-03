Virtual Dodge Charger Daytona Is a True ‘Speed Demon,’ Hides Nasty V10 Secret

The first Dodge Charger Daytona was something to behold – both then and now. But, sometimes, you can sacrifice some of the outrageous aero work for something better, even if only virtually.
Right now, as nature shows its might, both exotic supercars and classic ‘Winged Warriors’ are falling victim to hurricane Ian’s floods. But – at least digitally – there would be one 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona that would probably have no issue outrunning the full force of the storm because it’s a true ‘Speed Demon.’
That is valid at least across the realm of virtual automotive artists, where Karan Adivi, the pixel master better known as karanadivi on social media, has something digital that looks “yummy” in more ways than we can CGI-imagine. And while the high wing has been a staple of the original Charger Daytona and its 1970 Plymouth Superbird sibling for decades, we are not too sad to see it gone.
Put simply, it does not need it anymore. It probably would not need the nose cone either, but the author probably decided to keep it there so he can capitalize on the original Charger Daytona ethos. Anyway, irrespective of his decisions, the virtual fact remains this ‘Speed Demon’ not only looks flashy in CGI teal and complete with neon-green Brembo brake calipers sitting behind those S104 HRE Wheels, but it is also a major hoot.
And it is all in part thanks to the new CGI “aero bits” but mostly because the bulging hood is home to a dastardly cool secret. Well, the virtual artist probably wanted a digital, crimson cherry on top of the cool and minty restomod CGI cake, and he had its full with it, courtesy of a stunning V10 engine swap, all thanks to the (in)famous Dodge Viper! Cool, right? Especially if we imagine this to be from the VX-I iteration, complete with 645 horsepower on tap!
