Extreme 2023 Toyota GR Supra ‘Sport’ Flaunts CGI Facelift and Flowing Widebody

Much chagrined for its G29 BMW Z4 connection, as well as its new Old Continent production origin from the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, the Toyota GR Supra remains a respectable sports car.
Of course, the fifth generation of the iconic moniker is not without its foes – both foreign and domestic. And the biggest of them all is – without a doubt – the 2023 Nissan Z. So, what can the turbo inline-four and inline-six sports car do about it?
Well, not much, aside from diligently preparing additional versions and even a quick refresh, frankly. This is because the latest Z Car is a compelling (though not perfect) rival. And some people may think that warrants some extreme measures. Even if only virtually.
So, here is the pixel master, better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has presented us with yet another widebody take on the iconic Supra, and this time around, it also doubles as a refresh. Thus, his 2023 Toyota GR Supra ‘Sport’ is not just the usual JDM-style impersonation but also a potential way forward, complete with restyled headlights and slightly modified taillights.
Aside from that, all of the CGI expert’s traditional suspects are present and accounted for, including the copiously slammed atmosphere, along with a signature, extravagant widebody aerodynamic kit design. The latter free-flows around the body and integrates neatly with the rest of the new features, such as the exotic aftermarket wheels.
There is no word if this 2023 Toyota GR Supra ‘Sport’ with a “crazy wide body” also gets any technical updates, so there is no way of knowing for sure if the flagship 3.0-liter engine gets a bit of tunning, as well, to finally surpass the 400-hp 2023 Nissan Z from the OEM standpoint, even if it is only a virtual, unofficial one. Hopefully, the engine would also do credit to the bonkers widebody idea…
