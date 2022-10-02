Asira Design Will Swap Your Mustang's Body With Carbon Fiber, Among Other High-End Mods

You can now take your Ford Mustang to Asira Designs out of Arizona and transform it into a carbon-fiber beast, with other upgrades also available.
Replacing the stock body with genuine carbon fiber is a mod typically offered to supercars, but Asira Designs decided to change things up by providing the service to the Mustang.
The company specializes in luxurious customization. The Asira Mustang will save up more than 200 lbs. (91 kg) compared to the original car’s body, and this swap will cost you $43,000 (€43,856). Rest assured, it includes a paint job and exposed carbon fiber accents. If you wish to have a naked carbon fiber finish, you’ll have to empty an additional $15,000 (€15,300) out of your pockets. It’s quite a hefty price to pay, but at least it comes with a custom color tint and a clear coat protection layer.
And these are the options for changing the car’s design. Next up, you can opt for performance upgrades, such as a Stage 2 supercharger kit that supports up to 850 HP (a stage 3 option is upcoming), a one-piece carbon fiber driveshaft, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Moreover, you can also choose between different suspension upgrades.
If you’re into racing and weight reduction, the company provides racing wheels and seats, a custom exhaust, and a rear-seat delete kit. These combined options will lighten the vehicle by over 100 lbs. (45 kg).
You can also equip your Mustang with an exposed carbon fiber interior package. Other extras are a custom carbon fiber steering wheel with leather inserts, a 10.2-inch (26-centimeter) infotainment system, and two-tone leather upholstery.
All the modifications will undoubtedly add up to a high price. Still, Asira's premium customization service will create an exquisite and eye-catching design for your Mustang and will take your stock pony car’s performance to new heights.
