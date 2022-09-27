Lock Eyes With One of the Cleanest and Most Affordable Custom Ambulance Conversions Ever

I recently ran across a video posted by New Jersey Outdoor Adventures. This YouTube channel is all about the van, camper, and RV lifestyle and is hosted by channel creator Patrick Botticelli. Throughout his travels, Patrick finds amazing custom conversions and sheds light upon them for all the world to see.
This time around, Brooklyn, New York, is the spot, and the machine is nothing more than the ambulance conversion you see in the gallery, a project completed by an amazingly creative human named Josh Sheldon. Much about Josh isn't known, except that he's an engineer and, by the looks of this video, also a musician. Hmm, come to think of it, those backgrounds sound like the perfect mix for something out of this world, and his customized home really is something else.
This story began some time ago when Josh picked up a secondhand ambulance for $18,500 - sounds like you need to start combing those classifieds – to transform it into a mobile pad during the worldwide health crisis. From there, Josh put his smarts to work designing and building this remarkable mobile dwelling.
But, our tour begins from the right side of the vehicle or the cab; steering wheels will be steering wheels, and Josh is soon showcasing his bathroom. With a tad of ingenuity, Josh created a wet bath that doubles as a walk-through and a friggin laundry mat.
It's then on to the extensive electrical system that's in place. From a tablet mounted near the bathroom door, Josh controls nearly any system that is fed with electricity. From pumps to fans to lighting, both inside and out, all can be accessed from there. Control over cameras is available too.
a mixture of composites, woods like cedar and birch, and metals, the interior of the ambulance not only boasts a beautiful blend of colors and tones and an insane amount of modularity. When I say insane, I really mean it. Everything in this home seems to be able to achieve more than what you see at first.
For example, on the starboard side of the unit, a modular counter is found extending the galley block. Well, this countertop can be used for cooking, resting your elbow, or, if you're expecting guests, it can be lowered and transformed into a seating area with nothing more than a foldable mattress on top. At the very rear, a bedding area can be popped into use in no more than 30 seconds with the addition of a platform that spans the width of the enclosure. Another sleeping space or couch is found near Josh's work desk on the port side.
This is also another space that reveals massive modularity. In this RV's corner, the engineer adds a modular table system, fit with an automatic lifting mechanism in case inspiration hits while standing around or sitting down. Come to think of it, this feature can double as a bar during get-togethers.
this rig. It's primarily technical stuff, but if you're curious to see what a clean setup looks like, dive in and soak it all in.
As for the question on everyone's mind, you'll never guess how much this puppy cost. "In total, including the truck, I spent 70 or 75,000 dollars..." WHAT!? There's nothing more I can say to tie things off any better. G.G. Josh!
