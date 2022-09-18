Volkswagen ID. Buzz Looks Super Cool Dressed as a Paramedic's Car

The International Mobility Show Germany, known as the IAA- International Automobile Exhibition) it's the world's largest mobility show. For the 2022 edition, Volkswagen prepared itself with some commercial vehicles.
One of these commercial cars is a custom VW ID. Buzz, which is tasked with saving people's life. Of course, we are talking about an ambulance ID. Buzz model. The brightly-colored paramedic's car was manufactured in Bosenberg.
Unfortunately, there are not many details regarding it shared by the German manufacturer. All we know is what we can see. The exterior features a yellow and orange livery with a green plug. It's nice that the plug is shaped like the line on a heart-rate monitor.
The paramedic vehicle is based on the ID. Buzz Cargo model, which starts at $43,000. It has a 77kWh battery pack, which is responsible for powering the front wheels. On the WLTP test cycle, the Buzz Cargo ranged between 249 miles (402 kilometers) and 264 miles (425 kilometers).
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo is actually a pretty decent vehicle for carrying the majority of patients to the hospital. I said the majority because if you have to take someone like Yao Ming, you will probably need a 6x6 VelociRaptor.
At the same time, the German manufacturer is bringing more vehicles with clever solutions and technology to the IAA Transportation 2022. For example, a bigger and larger taxi version of the 2021 VW Multivan can now be ordered directly from the factory. Further new Multivan products include a car from Dutch manufacturer Snoeks, which combines the transport of passengers and goods in a clever way.
Besides this, a super cool Crafter van capable of off-road driving will be available at the International Mobility Show. Likewise, the VWCV Caddy and T6.1 product lines and the company's camper vans are on show in Hannover.
Between the 20th and 25th of September, the trade show doors in Hannover are open to all visitors.
Unfortunately, there are not many details regarding it shared by the German manufacturer. All we know is what we can see. The exterior features a yellow and orange livery with a green plug. It's nice that the plug is shaped like the line on a heart-rate monitor.
The paramedic vehicle is based on the ID. Buzz Cargo model, which starts at $43,000. It has a 77kWh battery pack, which is responsible for powering the front wheels. On the WLTP test cycle, the Buzz Cargo ranged between 249 miles (402 kilometers) and 264 miles (425 kilometers).
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo is actually a pretty decent vehicle for carrying the majority of patients to the hospital. I said the majority because if you have to take someone like Yao Ming, you will probably need a 6x6 VelociRaptor.
At the same time, the German manufacturer is bringing more vehicles with clever solutions and technology to the IAA Transportation 2022. For example, a bigger and larger taxi version of the 2021 VW Multivan can now be ordered directly from the factory. Further new Multivan products include a car from Dutch manufacturer Snoeks, which combines the transport of passengers and goods in a clever way.
Besides this, a super cool Crafter van capable of off-road driving will be available at the International Mobility Show. Likewise, the VWCV Caddy and T6.1 product lines and the company's camper vans are on show in Hannover.
Between the 20th and 25th of September, the trade show doors in Hannover are open to all visitors.