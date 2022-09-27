Salute Sabre Is a Sophisticated Off-Road Trailer Camper Boasting Enticing Premium Features

The Australian brand has built a strong reputation within the industry due to its heavy-duty and high-end products. They are designed to withstand the toughest of conditions and won’t struggle if you decide to take them off-road.
The Sabre is relatively similar to other Salute campers, at least on the exterior. It’s built to be durable; you can choose between aluminum composite and traditional cladding regarding its construction. Salute Caravans takes a step further and lets you customize its profile with three options – Modern Angles, Retro Rounded, or Traditional. The walls boast lightweight thermoplastic reinforced plywood, and the flooring is also made from lightweight plywood. As you’d expect, the walls and roof are insulated.
It has an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 3,200 kg (7,054 lbs) or 3500 kg (7,716 lbs.), depending on which you request, and a tare weight of 2,600 kg (5,732 lbs.). The caravan is large, with a body length of 6.25 m (20.5 feet) and an external height of 3.1 m (10.1 feet). You’d think a vehicle of this size might struggle to perform off-road, but in this case, you’d be wrong.
Let me tell you more about what you can find on its exterior. The Sabre comes standard with two LPG gas canisters and a toolbox at the front, protected by a stone shield. Other notable elements are a full tunnel boot, an external shower, a picnic table, an entertainment hatch, and various ports. The two 120Ah batteries are encased in a metal box under the vehicle. The full awning helps protect you from the weather.
Let’s move on to the crucial bit, the interior. It boasts a height of 2 m (6.5 feet), so it’ll easily fit most people. I really enjoy that Salute Caravans understands what luxury and comfort are about, and it makes premium interiors for all its vehicles, which are highly customizable regarding colors and finishes.
Say you just got back to your caravan after spending a day outdoors. You’ll probably want to cook a nice meal, and the Sabre provides all the utilities you’d need. The kitchen features a full oven, gas/electric cooktop, a spacious countertop, stainless steel sink, a 182-liter (48-gallon) fridge, a microwave, and a bunch of storage space. It probably doesn’t get much better than this.
Hygiene facilities are sometimes deal breakers or deal makers for buyers. Rest assured, this caravan has an on-suite bathroom with a ceramic toilet, a sink, and a washing machine. Moreover, the shower has its own space, which is a major bonus.
solar panels, a fuse box, and water gauges displaying info about the three 95-liter (25-gallon) water tanks (one is for grey water). The Sabre also has a dual gas/electric hot water system and an A/C.
The last stop is the bedroom. The queen island bed can be lifted to reveal storage underneath. The large lateral windows are a nice touch and let plenty of light inside during the day. Some 12V and USB plugs are nearby to charge your phone and other gadgets. The robes with mirrored doors offer a place to store your clothes.
The Sabre’s electronics are on point. Safety is a priority as it features electronic stability/ sway control, a rear vision camera, a breakaway system, a smoke alarm, and a fire extinguisher. Regarding entertainment, there’s a 24” (61 centimeters) TV, a stereo connected to two internal and two external speakers, a TV Antenna, and an external entertainment hatch I mentioned earlier.
Salute Caravan’s website. The variety of features and the qualitative build make the Sabre a fantastic choice for the sophisticated explorer. You get all this for a reasonable price of A$93,000 ($61,176), according to Melbourne City Caravans.
