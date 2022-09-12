Going Off-Grid Is a Breeze With the Garrison, a Luxurious and Fully-Equipped Trailer RV

The company is a family-owned Australian brand with a reputation for building premium caravans. Given that its mobile homes are meant to withstand the harsh conditions of the kangaroo country, you can count on them to provide maximum durability and off-road performance.
One glance at the vehicle, and you'll probably notice it's pretty wide and imposing. It's not quite as large as its big brother, the Governor, another product I have talked about, but it measures around 19.5 feet (about 6 meters) in length. With a tare weight of 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 3,200 kg (7,054 lbs.), the Garrison is a heavy-duty trailer camper. Worry not; the independent trailing arm coil suspension will face most challenges you throw at it. To be fair, the vehicle is marketed as semi-offroad, but there's also a Garrison Outback (Offroad) upgrade meant for hardcore exploring.
Regarding its body, you can choose between Aluminum Composite or Aluminum Cladding materials, and its profile can be angled, rounded, or traditional. But before we go into more detail, you probably want to know its price. According to Melbourne City Caravans, the Garrison is priced at A$90,000 ($61,500). Even though it might seem a little excessive at first, let me tell you more about this vehicle, and you'll probably find the price tag quite balanced for all the high-end features it offers.
As the list is extensive, I'll try to touch on the essential elements of the Garrison, and I'll start with the exterior.
You can also discover a full tunnel boot towards the front, near the jerry can and gas canister holders. Just behind are two large boxes with sliders, where you can fit a generator or any of your belongings. Other notable elements are the large electric awning, water and power ports, and two external speakers. Want to move the party outside? There's an entertainment hatch with 240 V plugs, a 12 V socket, and TV & Video output. An interesting detail is that the two 12 Ah batteries are housed underneath the caravan in two metal plate cages.
Let's move to the interior – one of its best features is the well-equipped bathroom. Located to the right as you enter, it has a toilet, sink, and washing machine, with plenty of space to move around. The full-size shower cabin is separated from the bathroom. Even though this setup takes a bit more space from the living area, many people will be thrilled to know they don't have to sacrifice comfort when caring for their daily hygienic needs.
Running along the ceiling, you'll notice extra storage spaces in the form of cabinets. There's also a silent roof A/C and a radio/ sound system.
My favorite part about the bedroom is the large windows. Not only do they let in a bunch of light, but they make the space feel less cramped. The lift-up queen bed has storage underneath, and there's also a roof hatch with a fan to keep the area nice and cool. You'll also find plugs and USB ports to charge your phone at the bedside.
Garrison much more comfortable, especially when done full-time. The trailer has two 95-liter water tanks, a single 95-liter grey water tank, a dual gas/electric hot water system, an external shower, and two 170 W solar panels. Take care of your entertainment needs with the RV Wi-Fi, 24" (61 centimeters) Smart TV, and two internal speakers.
You have the freedom to design the Garrison how you see fit. Just choose from the wide range of customization options, from changing the color and finishes for interior elements to opting for a different decal color, cladding, or tire trim for the exterior.
I appreciate that Salute Caravans have added qualitative and premium finishes to all the furniture and interior features. The ample open space, luxury utilities, and dual chamber bathroom make it a fantastic choice for those looking to spend more time in the wilderness while maintaining a high-end lifestyle.
