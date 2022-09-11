Highway Deluxe Travel Trailer Will Knock Your Off-Grid Socks Off for As Little As $6K

That's right, people, the Highway Deluxe travel trailer's price we'll be talking about today starts from $5,995 (€5,900 at current exchange rates). Sure, for this price, you'll be receiving the barest unit, but if you already own an inflatable mattress and just need to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this will do just fine for a day or two, at least. But let's dive into the Deluxe and see what else it offers to the glamping seeker.
Before I go on, let me point out a tad about the crew behind this towable dwelling. Hiker Trailer is the team responsible for what we see, and with over 15 years of experience in this industry, this American crew has managed to finetune their machines to offer the essentials needed to sell like hot cakes. I mean it, the manufacturer's website drops a little post anytime someone buys one of their campers, and in the last week or so, six customers agreed to have their purchase displayed for all the world to see.
Now, I chose to bring the Deluxe across your device's screen because of this price, and once you've added a few other essential systems and features to your build, you should still be able to access a capable camper for under $10K. It all depends on the sort of features you need to wake up with a smile.
rolling cave set up on a straight axle with leaf springs for suspension, so try and stick to asphalt or a dusty trail at best, and white aluminum sidewalls are also standard. With wheels, tires, and all the little knick-knacks I'm about to describe, the smallest Deluxe weighs around 1,100 pounds (499 kilograms). Heck, some four-cylinder vehicles can rock this thing.
As for other features you'll have available, Hiker takes care of some of the galley shelves, but you'll need to drop some extra cash if you want them to integrate sinks or coolers into your build or just figure things out on your own if you're handy with a tool kit. Interior shelving is extra too, but at least some electrical is already taken care of.
Yet, as I explored this camper, I ended up using the manufacturer's build generator. Here, I was able to choose the features I feel are essential to my off-grid survival, and what I was faced with was a machine that would cost me $9,500 with 100 watts of solar power, inverter, charger, batteries, a MaxxFan, and some shelf work inside the unit.
discovered that if I drop $10,400 (€10,250) and ask Hiker to add what they feel are the essential goodies, I'd unlock a 2-bar roof rack, awning, rear stabilizer jacks, 45 watts of portable solar power, battery, and even propane tanks, to name a few. It seems I should just let Hiker do what they do best. The most complete package they offer is the Elite, and for $14,750 (€14,500), you'll access one heck of a mobile dwelling, so take the time to dive deeper if these puppy is winking at you.
It seems that no matter the mobile lifestyle you want to lead, the Highway Deluxe can be shaped to give you precisely what you need and does it for quite a low budget. If you're into raw living, you only need $6K. Want to wake up in a decked-out dwelling that even has a rooftop tent? The Deluxe can do that too. Just a little something for you to consider if you're exploring RV options.
