This Practical DIY Ford Conversion Proves You Don't Need Tons of Cash To Start Exploring

The guys over at New Jersey Outdoor Adventures YouTube channel recently presented Reinhard's Hi-Top Ford. We're going to look at his conversion, and what it takes to make this an awesome, yet budget-friendly DIY build.
Reinhard, the van's owner, and builder, describes it as very cheap, so we find out from the start that this is one of the key perks of this conversion. And truthfully, it's something to be proud of, as many of us cannot afford to spend tens of thousands of dollars to fulfill our van life dream.
Let's start with the exterior - a trailer is attached to the back where he installed a tent to bring his kids along on the road trip, as the van can only sleep two people. Reinhard has decided to create a full-time home out of this camper.
The external A/C and generator, encased in metal panel cages, are the first noticeable inexpensive features. Why spend a fortune to have an integrated system when you can just attach them to the back of the van? Reinhard says the setup cost him less than $500. It's a simple yet very effective idea. Also, the lateral outdoor area is covered by a simple awning so he can spend some time outside the van while also protected from the sun.
There's also a Chinese diesel heater in the back of the van, which Reinhard says cost him about $100, making it an excellent investment. All the energy options are connected to a controller with a small display. Oh, I almost forgot, he even has a TV and a DVD player in the car.
The slide-out illuminated mirror right behind a small microwave and a tiny sink improvised from a stainless-steel bowl are some nice touches. I mean, it may not look the best, but they easily do their job.
Reinhard also installed a roof vent, which takes care of all ventilation needs in average weather conditions; he doesn't even have to use the A/C.
Another cheap and beautiful design feature is the LED lighting, which goes around the top of the van. Some extra storage options are the narrow and long cabinets just the ceiling. Looking toward the driver's seat, we can see that the dashboard has a large display created from an Android tablet that's connected to external rear camera used for parking.
What inspired him to create this van, of all things, is the Burning Man, a festival that promotes artistic self-expression and a self-sufficient lifestyle. Reinhard is already working on converting a school bus into an RV and plans on taking it to Europe once he retires. He doesn't say the exact cost for this build, but it's clear he managed to save up in some respects while also keeping a high level of comfort.
Folks, as you've seen, all you need is the passion and desire to create your dream setup, and you can find many inexpensive ways to do so.
Reinhard, the van's owner, and builder, describes it as very cheap, so we find out from the start that this is one of the key perks of this conversion. And truthfully, it's something to be proud of, as many of us cannot afford to spend tens of thousands of dollars to fulfill our van life dream.
Let's start with the exterior - a trailer is attached to the back where he installed a tent to bring his kids along on the road trip, as the van can only sleep two people. Reinhard has decided to create a full-time home out of this camper.
The external A/C and generator, encased in metal panel cages, are the first noticeable inexpensive features. Why spend a fortune to have an integrated system when you can just attach them to the back of the van? Reinhard says the setup cost him less than $500. It's a simple yet very effective idea. Also, the lateral outdoor area is covered by a simple awning so he can spend some time outside the van while also protected from the sun.
There's also a Chinese diesel heater in the back of the van, which Reinhard says cost him about $100, making it an excellent investment. All the energy options are connected to a controller with a small display. Oh, I almost forgot, he even has a TV and a DVD player in the car.
The slide-out illuminated mirror right behind a small microwave and a tiny sink improvised from a stainless-steel bowl are some nice touches. I mean, it may not look the best, but they easily do their job.
Reinhard also installed a roof vent, which takes care of all ventilation needs in average weather conditions; he doesn't even have to use the A/C.
Another cheap and beautiful design feature is the LED lighting, which goes around the top of the van. Some extra storage options are the narrow and long cabinets just the ceiling. Looking toward the driver's seat, we can see that the dashboard has a large display created from an Android tablet that's connected to external rear camera used for parking.
What inspired him to create this van, of all things, is the Burning Man, a festival that promotes artistic self-expression and a self-sufficient lifestyle. Reinhard is already working on converting a school bus into an RV and plans on taking it to Europe once he retires. He doesn't say the exact cost for this build, but it's clear he managed to save up in some respects while also keeping a high level of comfort.
Folks, as you've seen, all you need is the passion and desire to create your dream setup, and you can find many inexpensive ways to do so.