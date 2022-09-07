Recharge Your Life With an Affordable Coleman Travel Trailer: Make Your Dreams a Reality

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of the outdoors, lend me your eyes for the next few minutes so that I may illuminate your mind with a travel trailer that could very well be the mobile habitat you've been searching for. The Dutchmen's Coleman 17B camper is a little mobile home that will only cost you as low as $21,000 (€21,200 at current exchange rates). Do I have your attention yet?
Nearly 30 years ago, the name Dutchmen RV popped up on the American market. With a quick one-two, this crew rose to be known as one of the go-to manufacturers for an affordable yet capable travel trailer. As the years went by, Dutchmen was scooped up by another industry titan, Thor Industries, and today, Dutchmen still offers an array of RVs based on needs and budgets.
Well, one of the least expensive models in this company's lineup is the Coleman. Considering there's only one floorplan under this class, you can even say that this bugger is the peak that this price can offer. But what the heck are we getting for $21K? After all, it's still quite a bit of cash to be dishing out on a trailer, so let's dive in and see the lifestyle you can lead with this bugger.
With this bugger hitched behind your truck, your spouse to your right, and kids in the back seat, you hit the road. Destination? Wherever you'd like, almost. Considering that the Coleman isn't designed to be taken off-road, at best, you should only venture onto a gravel or dirt road. Rock gardens seem to be out of the question.
After driving for a couple of hours, you come across a beautiful little meadow that's the perfect place to lay your head for the next few days. With legs stretched, children let loose onto the world, you and your loved one start setting up your campsite. With the awning extended, outdoor dining set in place, and a bonfire in the plans, you begin to see your dream taking shape before your very eyes. It's here that you notice the shift from tears of sadness to tears of joy; take a look around and really take it all in. Recharging, it's called.
The kids are back from running around and have even brought firewood from their explorations; they really want those s'mores. But first, dinner. To prepare the meals you want, you'll have to head inside, where you can access a two-burner top, microwave, fridge, and a large countertop that lets you unfurl your master chef skills. Need to wash those veggies? A gas water heater is in place, and for power, you can rely on shore power or solar panels. Considering there's a standard solid-state converter with an integrated battery charger, you should be set for living out in the woods for as long as you have sunshine, water, and fresh food.
that dessert. From here, there's nothing else to do than just stare into the timeless flames of fire and/or the stars up above. Luckily, the weather shows clear skies for the next few days, perfect for wishing upon some stars. Considering you have the camper you've searched for, you can scratch that wish from your bucket list.
It's off to sleep now, and so you draw straws for who gets the bedroom, bunks, or modular dinette. Rest up because tomorrow is a long day filled with adventure activities; it's time to bust out all the gear you brought along with you. Hiking anyone? Worried about staying clean? No need as there's a bathroom in the unit and an exterior shower can be easily set up.
At the end of the day, you may have been taught to believe that off-grid living is reserved only for those who are financially blessed. Dutchmen's Coleman travel trailer seems to throw that idea right out the window, and that's something to consider.
