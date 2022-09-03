The Caracat Is an Innovative Land and Water Hybrid, Makes Exploring Comfortable and Deluxe

This exciting creation was born from a simple yet inspired idea that came from the manufacturer's daughter. With this plan in mind, Caracat (the company took the name from its product) partnered with an experienced company, Schneider Caravaning, and set out to create an innovative, secure, clean, and economic vehicle. Featuring a fiberglass hull and superstructure, the Caracat is ready to provide superior comfort both on solid ground and on the open sea.
When retracted, the pontoons allow the boat home to be towed on roads 2.5 meters (8 feet) wide. After extending, the manufacturers claim the stability will increase threefold as the mechanism gets broader and higher on the water. Talking of actual numbers, the pontoons offer a total width of 3.7 meters (12 feet) when floating.
A first glance at the Caracat will probably leave you a bit confused. "What is it exactly?", you'll probably ask yourself, or at least I did. That's precisely what the founders are trying to do, create something that breaks the norm, going beyond the limits of our imagination.
Overall, all models feature teak decking on the upper part of the pontoons. They all have a small balcony and an awning protecting it from the sun. This element will prove very useful, especially when in open water. I can also see that the all three will have a sundeck lounge on their flat roofs, maximizing the space they have to offer.
The interior design is very high-end yet practical; it kind of reminds me of a long and narrow studio apartment. All Caracat models feature two sitting areas with folding beds, a bathroom with a shower, a kitchen, and a wardrobe. From what we can see in the renders, the interior has a wooden finish with premium elements, such as leather walls and an Alcantara ceiling. Besides providing excellent illumination, the wide lateral windows also offer lovely views. An interesting detail is that besides the bathroom, no other room is separated in the interior space.
off-grid ready camper, if not better. I won't bore you with all the details, as you can find a detailed list on Caracat's website. Still, some of the main features are heating and A/C systems, inverter, charger and battery system (connected to solar panels), fresh water and sanitary systems (with both fresh and grey water tanks), refrigerator and cooker, and the cherry on top, a wine cooler. Its navigation system and deck equipment are like the ones you'd find on an ordinary catamaran.
So, what sets the Caracat apart, besides its water and land functionality? It's very environmentally friendly and cost-efficient. With a modest 8-HP Torqeedo electric motor, you can be sure you won't go very fast, but at least you're not heavily polluting your surroundings. This also means you can operate it with a Class B driver's license. You also can upgrade to a more powerful 100HP setup, and other gas and diesel-electric energy options are also available for the heating, A/C, and kitchen utilities.
With sustainability in mind, the manufacturers also created a system where all the toilet waste you produce is burned in the vehicle, making this hybrid a zero-polluting innovation meant to bond with the environment.
The Caracat truly seems to offer the dream for all free souls, as the founders say. It's versatile and unique, it looks fantastic, and there's no limit to where you can go with it. Okay, maybe you can't take it off-road or in extremely rough waters, but still, it opens a whole new horizon of possibilities. Oh, I almost forgot, the makers haven't listed a price for any of the models on their website. However, according to New Atlas, the Caracat starts at around $130,000 for the smallest model.
