The Navigate Off-Road Adventure Trailer Has a Luxurious yet Durable Build

Based in Nappanee, Indiana, InTech manufactures trailers of all types, from adventure RVs to industrial or fiber trailers and even motorsport-dedicated ones. The latest series of RVs they have unveiled is called the O-V-R, specializing in off-road and off-grid usage.

27 Aug 2022, 09:00 UTC
The O-V-R series has three models: Expedition, Navigate, and Adventure. Built with a rugged look and to stand the test of time, they are similar in interior design, offering a luxurious experience. What makes them different are their size and their utility.

Today we're looking at the Navigate model, the mid-sized one with the heftiest price tag. Starting at $64,400, this model is the most equipped of the three and can sleep up to four people. Not only does it have a rugged look, but it's also built to handle any tough terrain you throw at it.

Like all the other InTech products, the Navigate is built on a reliable all-aluminum fully welded cage frame, made to withstand the elements and the impact from off-roading. The unit's overall weight is about 6,000 lbs. (2,720 kg), and it can safely carry up to an additional 1,500 lbs.(6,80 kg). It comes with two LP tanks with quick connect ports on the side of the trailer. You can also find extra storage and different ports for freshwater, solar panels, cable, and others. On its back, you can find an extra storage container and a hitch on which you can add two bike racks that can hold up to 175 lbs. (80 kg). The lower part of the trailer is covered all around with a diamond metal plate.

But enough with the exterior – let's move on to my favorite part, the lavish interior. If you ask me, the Navigate model has the best interior out of the three. You'll see and feel how spacious the living area is as soon as you go in. Just in front, you'll find the corner sofa and a wrap-around dinette with a bunch of soft-close cabinets. By the way, the interior won't make you feel cramped, even if you're one of the taller people, as it has a height of 6' 11" (2,11 m).

The kitchen is fully equipped with a big farm sink, a two-burner stove, cabinetry, a massive pantry, microwave, fridge, and others. Next up, as you move toward the bedroom, you have a bathroom with a nice, premium finish on your left and a spacious shower on your right featuring a tight, dual seal door.

Perhaps the most visually impressive part of the Navigate is the bedroom. It is surrounded by windows on both lateral sides and above, so you can have a nice view of the sky and stars when lying in bed, and during the day, you'll always have lots of natural light coming in. As I emphasized, storage is never an issue in this trailer camper. The bedroom has a fairly-sized wardrobe and different storage spaces under the bed and around it.

The Navigate comes with a built-in entertainment stereo system, a main breaker panel, three tanks (black, grey, and freshwater), A/C, a furnace, and a heated underbelly. A standard 12V fan on the roof keeps the air circulating throughout the unit.

Regarding extra options, there aren't many you can choose from, but the existing ones prove to be very useful. You can add the off-grid package and receive 400W solar panels, an MPPT charger controller, 200Ah of lithium batteries, and a 2,000W inverter. This way, you won't have to worry about going away for extended periods. There's also the exterior slide-out kitchen and refrigerator upgrade, so you won't have to smoke up the interior. They go hand in hand with the 18' electric awning that can cover most of the RV's side and keep you cool when cooking.

All in all, InTech has a rich history of building RVs, and this new series is worth the attention. If you want a relaxed and comfortable off-road adventure in a luxurious setting, check out the Navigate because it might be just what you're looking for.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

