The Salute Governor Is a Tough Trailer Camper Offering a High-End Off-Road Experience
While browsing the internet to find some more exciting camping vehicles, I stumbled upon this absolute unit of a caravan, the Salute Governor Unlimited. It provides a highly luxurious interior in a very off-road-capable exterior.

2 Sep 2022, 22:30 UTC ·
Salute Caravans is an Australian family-owned and operated business. They have a strong reputation within the caravan industry for building premium caravans, rich in features and finished to the highest standard. You can always count on Aussies to make highly qualitative off-road capable vehicles; we all know about their country's conditions. It's no easy feat to manufacture something that can withstand the Australian wilderness.

Even its name suggests something luxurious and full-option. According to Melbourne City Caravans, the Governor Unlimited is priced at A$113,000 ($80,500). That's somewhat of an extravagant price, but this caravan is very high-end. We'll explore more about its features below. I'll detail its main perks and accessories; the list is so long it's hard to fit them all into a single article.

The exterior design is rugged; it blends perfectly with the harsh environment where it will probably be taken. Don't be fooled; there's a high contrast between its exterior and interior.

First of all, this caravan's main perk is the Tuff Ride Airbag Suspension (Level 4). It's designed to ensure a smooth ride and to put minimal pressure on your van, components, and tow vehicle. It features an onboard air compressor with a dual digital pressure gauge, a wireless remote, and a self-leveling feature. All these combined make it very off-road capable, and it helps make the camping setup easier. This feature is a big bonus because it has a heavy ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 7,716 lbs. (3,500 kg). It also has an overall length of 30.5 feet (9.3 meters), a height (floor to highest point) of 10.5 feet (3.2 meters), and a width of 7.7 feet (2.3 meters). The Salute team undoubtedly didn't shy away from using space.

Underneath the caravan are three 95-liter (25-gallon) water tanks, two for fresh water and the third for grey water. The roof contains hatches, twin 160W solar panels, an antenna, and an inverter reverse cycle unit.

Walking into the Governor Unlimited, you can instantly notice the ample open space. On your right, you can find the rear club lounge with a sofa and a pop-up table that can be turned into a bed if needed. You have the sink and countertop alongside the oven and stove on your left. The standard interior comes with modern timber-look tops and finer black details. Just ahead, you have the washing machine and some extra storage space. Of course, you also have the basic kitchen necessities such as the pantry, microwave, and fridge. Above, you have the A/C that works both for cooling and heating.

A big plus for this caravan is its all-in-one solar and battery management system with an RV View monitor and mobile connectivity.

A sliding door separates the living room and kitchen from the bedroom. There's a lift-up queen island bed with storage underneath. The bedroom isn't lacking space as you have overhead spaces and lovely extensive wardrobes to fit everything you need. I won't go into much detail about the bathroom and shower other than to say that they have a modern and luxurious design, and everything is made for you to use comfortably.

The Governor is prepared to satisfy all your entertainment needs. There's a Smart TV in the bedroom, a DVD Stereo, two internal and two external speakers, and enough plugs and sockets to connect everything you need. Also, there's an onboard RV Wi-fi so you can browse the internet wherever you are.

The caravan is equipped with strategically placed led lights inside and outside, creating a beautifully lit space without too many single sources of light.

The design I described above is the standard one. What I like about this caravan is that it's very customizable. You don't have the option of adding any utility features (let's be honest, what options do you think it's lacking?). Instead, from a design point of view, you can add your personal touch to it. Their selections include a wide range of interior and exterior choices. You can change the color and finish on things like cupboards, benchtops, splashbacks, upholstery, and flooring. For the exterior, you can opt for a different cladding, decal color, checker plate, and tire trims. Lastly, you can even choose what kind of side profile you want for your van! I'd say that's an option not many manufacturers offer.

I invite you to check out the many accessories and utilities Salute Caravans offers on its website, but also its attention to the smallest of elements.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

