The Salute Governor Is a Tough Trailer Camper Offering a High-End Off-Road Experience

Salute Caravans is an Australian family-owned and operated business. They have a strong reputation within the caravan industry for building premium caravans, rich in features and finished to the highest standard. You can always count on Aussies to make highly qualitative off-road capable vehicles; we all know about their country's conditions. It's no easy feat to manufacture something that can withstand the Australian wilderness.
Even its name suggests something luxurious and full-option. According to Melbourne City Caravans, the Governor Unlimited is priced at A$113,000 ($80,500). That's somewhat of an extravagant price, but this caravan is very high-end. We'll explore more about its features below. I'll detail its main perks and accessories; the list is so long it's hard to fit them all into a single article.
The exterior design is rugged; it blends perfectly with the harsh environment where it will probably be taken. Don't be fooled; there's a high contrast between its exterior and interior.
Underneath the caravan are three 95-liter (25-gallon) water tanks, two for fresh water and the third for grey water. The roof contains hatches, twin 160W solar panels, an antenna, and an inverter reverse cycle unit.
Walking into the Governor Unlimited, you can instantly notice the ample open space. On your right, you can find the rear club lounge with a sofa and a pop-up table that can be turned into a bed if needed. You have the sink and countertop alongside the oven and stove on your left. The standard interior comes with modern timber-look tops and finer black details. Just ahead, you have the washing machine and some extra storage space. Of course, you also have the basic kitchen necessities such as the pantry, microwave, and fridge. Above, you have the A/C that works both for cooling and heating.
A sliding door separates the living room and kitchen from the bedroom. There's a lift-up queen island bed with storage underneath. The bedroom isn't lacking space as you have overhead spaces and lovely extensive wardrobes to fit everything you need. I won't go into much detail about the bathroom and shower other than to say that they have a modern and luxurious design, and everything is made for you to use comfortably.
The Governor is prepared to satisfy all your entertainment needs. There's a Smart TV in the bedroom, a DVD Stereo, two internal and two external speakers, and enough plugs and sockets to connect everything you need. Also, there's an onboard RV Wi-fi so you can browse the internet wherever you are.
The caravan is equipped with strategically placed led lights inside and outside, creating a beautifully lit space without too many single sources of light.
I invite you to check out the many accessories and utilities Salute Caravans offers on its website, but also its attention to the smallest of elements.
