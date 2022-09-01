Campinawe Teardrop Is a Modern Camper Bent on Showing You the Simpler Things in Life

Folks, Campinawe is both the name of a brand and an off-grid machine, and while this is nothing new in this industry, this camper surely is. So, without further a due, let's see just what you, too, can own for a starting price of just $30,900 (€31,060 at current exchange rates).
When we talk about a camper, one aspect we need to consider is the crew putting it all together. Well, the team behind this brand is none other than Infusion Design, and if you've never heard the name, shame on you. This crew has been working in the background for countless industry giants, offering their expertise along the way to brands like Learjet, Ranger sports boats, and even custom Airstream jobs.
Finally, it seems like Infusion Design decided that they would take everything they know and wrap it up in an off-grid-worthy habitat that resembles most teardrop campers that history has thrown at us. Sure, there are some modern touches, but it is a teardrop. Considering that this camper style is one of the most sought-after on the market, this should actually serve as nothing more than a selling and attraction point.
So, what the heck is your life going to be like if you happen to grab one of these buggers? Well, to feel what that may be like, let's take a little journey through our imagination, and for the sake of argument, I want you to pretend that, yes, you dropped the near-$31K on this downsized home.
Considering that this camper comes in with a dry weight of 1,910 lbs (866 kg) and a GVWR of 2,990 lbs (1,356 kg), you're able to bring along 1,080 lbs (490 kg) of cargo. You'll find under-bed storage, closets, cabinets, and even more storage in the galley to bring along your gear. What's all of this good for? Think about it, you can bring food, adventure toys, and even tools for unforeseen dangers. Luckily for us, this particular adventure is a safe one, and nothing will go wrong.
After arriving at your dream campsite, you climb out of your truck, stabilize your unit, unhook it, and simply take a nice long look at how this bugger presents itself, specifically how it fared against the terrains you've just covered. The welded steel and powder-coated chassis held up against the elements and loose rocks like a champ, while the independent suspension set up on a torsion axel ensured that everything was in the same place where you left it before hitting the road.
It's also here that you take a moment to appreciate another aspect of the Campinawe, its shell or skin. Because the manufacturer has called upon Kynar to equip the camper with their proprietary "Skin," this travel trailer can withstand temperatures ranging from –40 Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius) to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 Celsius). How is this possible? With 100% "non-organic" body panels that cover things like mold, rot, and other would-be habitat destroyers.
After you've explored the lands and prepared dinner in the fully equipped galley found at the rear of the Campinawe, it's simply time to enter the shell and get ready for bed. But first, you decide to prop open the skylight hatch and sit there peering into the night sky for the next hour or so. Considering it's a clear summer night, you and your loved one fall asleep under the light of a full moon. At dawn, the sound of a bird sitting on the camper's edge sings you back to life for another day upon this blue marble (Earth).
At the end of the day, what I've described here is but a taste of the sort of lifestyle you can lead with a camper like the Campinawe, and if you want to feel the real deal, you know precisely what to do. Happy camping while you still can because this season is almost over.
