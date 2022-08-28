Hitch Is Cruiser RV's Newest Flagship Travel Trailer: American Capability for Around $36K

Folks, the name Cruiser RV has been around since 1988. This doesn't make them as old as industry giants like Winnebago, Airstream, or a few others, but age isn't always everything; what matters most is the level of exposure you've gone through, and I'm not talking about paparazzi.
I'm talking about exposure to the elements, to customers who want things done a different way, and exposure to an off-grid lifestyle that won't leave you wishing you'd bought another camper. If you've never heard of this crew, by the time we're done exploring the Hitch, you could find yourself picking up the phone and giving old Cruiser a call.
As for the camper here today, it's considered Cruiser's "newest product line," and with that, you can expect to see most of what Crusier has learned over the years, neatly wrapped up and presented as what we see here. So, what are we looking at precisely? Let me start things off by presenting the base price for this lineup; $36,059 (€36,185 at current exchange rates) is what you'll need to have in your pocket before you start wondering about buying this bugger.
off-road capable, and easy to use. Overall, the largest model comes in with a weight of 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg). This is achieved with aluminum construction and Azdel walls, but the units also feature a fully walkable roof, which comes in handy if you need to tend to the standard 110-watt solar panel mounted up top. A 1,200-watt inverter is also standard. Starting to get the idea behind that price?
Since I also mentioned that this bugger is off-road ready, note that there is a torsion axle in place and 15-inch AT tires. Sure, you won't be going through any rock gardens or anything like that, but it should do just fine for your typical dusty gravel road. If you want to go further, I'm sure you can let Cruiser know, and they'll do their best to beef up your camper's off-road capabilities.
Once you've made it through the woods and are in that meadow you've marked on your map, it's time to stabilize the unit and set up the rest of your campsite. Since it's an extended weekend, you even brought along some kayaks and e-bikes.
head inside to prepare dinner. To do so, you'll have to access the galley, which is fitted with a recessed cooktop, solid surface countertops, and European-style cabinetry, which extends to other areas of the camper, too. Depending on the model you choose, access to things like a bathroom with either shower or tub is at your fingertips, and bedding typically revolves around a queen bed, bunks, and even a modular dinette that's situated on a slide-out.
Just think about it, it's now Saturday morning, and you're awakened by the sounds of birds chirping and a nearby creek flowing. The smell of coffee fills the air as your partner is already up and at it, and all you have to do today is whatever you want. So you choose to sit there for a few more moments and breathe in the fresh air. Sounds like one heck of a way to live your life. The question is, what are you doing to get yourself there?
