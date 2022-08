This Forest River Travel Trailer Mixes Rugged Durability With Comfortable Luxury

The trailer measures 23.9 ft (7.2 meters) in length and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it does come with a slide-out that maximizes interior space. Once you open the door and step inside, you’re going to notice that you have quite a bit of wiggle room. To the right, next to the entry, is a comfortable sofa with storage underneath that converts into a queen-size Murphy bed.On each side, there are two cabinets and some shelves. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. It has a three-burner propane stove, a range hood, a convection microwave, a round sink, and a refrigerator. There’s also a breakfast bar area with space for two stools.The dinette faces the kitchen, and it is equipped with comfortable seats with storage underneath and a large table that drops down to make a bed. Next to this area is a TV with some cabinetry mounted underneath. You have some decent countertop space there as well.At the rear is the bathroom, which is surprisingly large. It includes a generous shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a wardrobe. This trailer goes big on storage both on the inside and on the outside.The exterior features a massive storage area that can be used for kayaks or fishing equipment. You’ll also notice that it comes with a 14-foot (4.2-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors even on sunny days.Other features included in the travel trailer are a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank, a 40-gallon (151-liter) graywater tank, and a 30-gallon (114-liter) blackwater one. The trailer is also solar prepped, allowing people to live off the grid whenever they wish. For all of this, the RV is priced at $50.778.Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the new model. You can check out the clip down below to find out more about the 2023 Forest River NO Boundaries 20.4 travel trailer.