This Forest River Travel Trailer Mixes Rugged Durability With Comfortable Luxury

If you want to venture off the beaten path and still enjoy the comforts of home, you might want to check out this new RV from Forest River. The 2023 NO Boundaries 20.4 travel trailer is a rugged machine that hides a lavish interior jam-packed with luxe amenities.
The trailer measures 23.9 ft (7.2 meters) in length and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it does come with a slide-out that maximizes interior space. Once you open the door and step inside, you’re going to notice that you have quite a bit of wiggle room. To the right, next to the entry, is a comfortable sofa with storage underneath that converts into a queen-size Murphy bed.
On each side, there are two cabinets and some shelves. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. It has a three-burner propane stove, a range hood, a convection microwave, a round sink, and a refrigerator. There’s also a breakfast bar area with space for two stools.
The dinette faces the kitchen, and it is equipped with comfortable seats with storage underneath and a large table that drops down to make a bed. Next to this area is a TV with some cabinetry mounted underneath. You have some decent countertop space there as well.
At the rear is the bathroom, which is surprisingly large. It includes a generous shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a wardrobe. This trailer goes big on storage both on the inside and on the outside.
The exterior features a massive storage area that can be used for kayaks or fishing equipment. You’ll also notice that it comes with a 14-foot (4.2-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors even on sunny days.
Other features included in the travel trailer are a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank, a 40-gallon (151-liter) graywater tank, and a 30-gallon (114-liter) blackwater one. The trailer is also solar prepped, allowing people to live off the grid whenever they wish. For all of this, the RV is priced at $50.778.
Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the new model. You can check out the clip down below to find out more about the 2023 Forest River NO Boundaries 20.4 travel trailer.
