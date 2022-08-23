Renault Hippie Caviar Motel Introduced As Environmentally-Friendly EV Camper

Renault Trafic is certainly a great contender as a base for a campervan conversion, but the French automaker is determined to jump on the vanlife bandwagon with a converted van of its own design.
Following last year’s reveal of the Hippie Caviar Hotel showcar, Renault moves further with its product strategy for leisure vehicles by unveiling a new converted van to address the growing demand for vehicles fit for an adventurous lifestyle. The showcar is called the Hippie Caviar Motel this time and is based around the all-new Kangoo E-Tech Electric.
Seeing how the automotive industry is moving towards electrification in a pursuit of a greener future, the campervan segment is following the same trend. As such, the new Renault Hippie Caviar Motel is designed to show vanlife enthusiasts what an environmentally-friendly EV camper could look like.
Besides the all-electric powertrain, the automaker used sustainable materials throughout the build, with the floor and shelves made from cork and recycled tires.
Presented as a lively shelter for “adventure and sports enthusiasts who enjoy spending time outdoors in comfort,” the Hippie Caviar Motel is said to offer all the amenities of home, offering an experience comparable to that of a 5-star hotel along with the freedom to drive right where you want. Besides that, it comes with plenty of storage areas for sports and camping equipment.
The campervan is fitted with a 45kWh battery pack said to provide the vehicle with 177 miles (285 km) of range. The standard Kangoo E-Tech Electric comes with 186 miles (300 km) of range, but the difference is probably due to the added weight of the interior furniture and the purpose-built ski rack attached to the roof of the Hippie Caviar Motel.
Speaking of the roof, the company says it also has enough space for a panoramic roof to gaze at the stars from the comfort of the folding bench inside, which turns into a single bed.
While Renault has not yet confirmed production plans for the Hippie Caviar Motel, the show car will make an appearance at IAA Transportation in Hannover in September.
