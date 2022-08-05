Vodka the Van Conversion Blends Cabin-in-the-Woods Vibes with Scandinavian Style

This is more or less what happened to Swedish couple Indie and Joel, who have always dreamed of living a more minimalist and sustainable lifestyle. They used to work several jobs in Australia when the pandemic hit, and it was the perfect excuse for them to finally take the leap.
They returned home to Sweden and bought a 2008 Mercedes Sprinter van, which they converted into a charming home on wheels that combines the cabin-in-the-woods look with Scandinavian style characteristics. They baptized the van conversion Vodka and called it home ever since.
Back in 2020, Indie and Joel paid $11,000 (10,805 Euro) for the van and a new engine for it, which they had to replace again a month later. The conversion took them eight months to complete and cost around $14,000 (13,750 Euro).
There is nothing out of the ordinary regarding the exterior of the van, but once you step inside, you’ll be mesmerized by the warm, welcoming atmosphere. This is achieved thanks to the warm dark walnut flooring, countertops, and ceiling, which come in contrast with the stark white kitchen cabinetry.
The entrance to their tiny house on wheels is quite welcoming, with a shoe organizer on one side to keep the interior clean and tidy and a shelf for plants on the other side. Both of them are made of a dark rustic wood.
Right in the center of the van conversion, you’ll find the kitchen, the most important area in the house for Indie and Joel. It has a huge 56 x 46 cm (22 x 18 in) black sink set installed within the walnut countertops. A gold tap, filtered water tap, and gold cabinet handles round up the rustic look.
The kitchen features white cabinets and is equipped with all the appliances you normally find in a conventional home, including a four-hob stove, oven, grill, a 90L fridge/freezer unit, and even a pantry. A slew of shelves, hooks, and containers provide plenty of kitchen storage for a convenient life on the road.
As mentioned, the couple spent a lot of time trying to decide on the ideal layout for their van conversion. Initially, they thought of installing a fixed bed in the back of the van, but they realized they enjoyed having company over more than a neatly made bed, so they eventually opted for a convertible one.
A swivel table with homemade pipes and a glass-door cabinet with plexiglass complete the classy dining area.
While their main focus when working on the conversion was on functionality, the couple also put their creativity to work and came up with some peculiar features to make Vodka stand out from the crowd. For instance, the bed head is designed to look like a mountain but also hold the pillows in place when the rear door is open. Additionally, there is a rustic, mysterious door installed inside, which separates the cockpit area from the rest of the van.
What’s more, the couple equipped the Mercedes Sprinter with 300-watt solar panels, a 100-amp lithium battery, fresh and gray water tanks, a main hookup, and more.
Two years down the road, the couple is still living in the Vodka van and post updates about their life on social media. This is how we found out they made some modifications to the van in the meanwhile, such as stripping out the shower to open the space and the addition of a compost toilet.
