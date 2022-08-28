Starcraft's 2022 Autumn Ridge Travel Trailer Puts Affordable Off-Grid Living Within Reach

How budget-friendly? How about this lineup starting with a price of $23,580 (€23,650 at current exchange rates)? Would that be enough to grab your attention for the next five minutes? I think it should be, especially if you’re like me and don’t have a bottomless bank account but still want to explore the land and get away from my neighbors.
Folks, the crew behind the travel trailer we see today is none other than Starcraft. If this name sounds familiar to you, it’s because this brand has been a presence on the American market since 1903. Sure, this manufacturer initially started out by producing farming equipment, and in 1964 a shift took place. It was that same year that the Starcraft name became synonymous with “iconic campers at affordable prices.” As the years passed, this crew was eventually swept up by Thor Industries but was allowed to still build the same reputable RVs they always have.
All that brings us to the 2022 Autumn Ridge camper we have here. Why show off the 2022 version if the year is almost over? Two reasons, of which the first is that next year’s model starts off priced a tad higher, and secondly, since the new version is out, you can expect this one to be more affordable, and it is. But, as cheap as it may be, this lineup of RVs features an incredible amount of variations depending on the state you live in and, of course, your needs. Some units sleep up to 10 guests and are even equipped with slide-outs, so take the time to explore further after this one-sided conversation.
machines to come out of the Thor Industries umbrella.
Units are then decked out with over 20 standard exterior features, including marine-grade speakers, a rain gutter system, self-adjusting brakes, E-Z Lube axles, a thermal seal for dual-axle models, and countless others. The Customer Convenience Package, which is standard, also brings things like a 13,500 BTU AC, solar prep, gas/electric heater, and a complete galley, too.
Once you’ve made it to your destination, stabilize your unit, unhook it, turn on the Bluetooth radio with indoor and outdoor speakers and start to influence the local wildlife with your favorite jam. All the while, your kids are out gathering firewood while the adults set up the campsite. Take out your portable dining set and adventure gear, but leave the emergency tools in the storage bays; let’s hope you don’t need them.
It’s time to turn off the LED lights and rest for the next few hours. Tomorrow will be a long day, filled with hustling and bustling around on e-bikes, kayaks, flying drones, or whatever it is you do to help you get away from it all. The Autumn Ridge is just a travel trailer that will get you there and ensure you have a warm, safe, and capable mobile home that you can depend on for a few years. At least for the three-year warranty period that Starcraft offers.
Do you have any plans about how to catch the last drops of this year’s off-grid season? Or do you simply want to prepare for next spring? I think we all know what needs to be done at this point.
Folks, the crew behind the travel trailer we see today is none other than Starcraft. If this name sounds familiar to you, it’s because this brand has been a presence on the American market since 1903. Sure, this manufacturer initially started out by producing farming equipment, and in 1964 a shift took place. It was that same year that the Starcraft name became synonymous with “iconic campers at affordable prices.” As the years passed, this crew was eventually swept up by Thor Industries but was allowed to still build the same reputable RVs they always have.
All that brings us to the 2022 Autumn Ridge camper we have here. Why show off the 2022 version if the year is almost over? Two reasons, of which the first is that next year’s model starts off priced a tad higher, and secondly, since the new version is out, you can expect this one to be more affordable, and it is. But, as cheap as it may be, this lineup of RVs features an incredible amount of variations depending on the state you live in and, of course, your needs. Some units sleep up to 10 guests and are even equipped with slide-outs, so take the time to explore further after this one-sided conversation.
machines to come out of the Thor Industries umbrella.
Units are then decked out with over 20 standard exterior features, including marine-grade speakers, a rain gutter system, self-adjusting brakes, E-Z Lube axles, a thermal seal for dual-axle models, and countless others. The Customer Convenience Package, which is standard, also brings things like a 13,500 BTU AC, solar prep, gas/electric heater, and a complete galley, too.
Once you’ve made it to your destination, stabilize your unit, unhook it, turn on the Bluetooth radio with indoor and outdoor speakers and start to influence the local wildlife with your favorite jam. All the while, your kids are out gathering firewood while the adults set up the campsite. Take out your portable dining set and adventure gear, but leave the emergency tools in the storage bays; let’s hope you don’t need them.
It’s time to turn off the LED lights and rest for the next few hours. Tomorrow will be a long day, filled with hustling and bustling around on e-bikes, kayaks, flying drones, or whatever it is you do to help you get away from it all. The Autumn Ridge is just a travel trailer that will get you there and ensure you have a warm, safe, and capable mobile home that you can depend on for a few years. At least for the three-year warranty period that Starcraft offers.
Do you have any plans about how to catch the last drops of this year’s off-grid season? Or do you simply want to prepare for next spring? I think we all know what needs to be done at this point.