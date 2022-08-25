InTech Releases a New Line of Rugged and Durable Adventure Trailers, the O-V-R

InTech is an American company based in Nappanee, Indiana. They specialize in trailers of all kinds, from adventure RVs to industrial or fiber trailers and even motorsport-dedicated ones. They have recently unveiled a new addition to their RVs, besides the five existing series they have on sale. It's designed to be the most off-road capable and support you in any adventure.
The O-V-R series has three options you can choose from, with the main differences being the equipment and length, and of course, price.
The smallest in the O-V-R series is the Expedition, which can house up to five people. Even though it's the tiniest of the three, you won't feel like you lack space to move around. With a base price of $58,380, it features a large living area, a kitchen with everything you need, and a comfy bedroom. You can add extra options such as a 14' power awning, solar panels, or a slide-out kitchen.
Next up, we have the middle tier of the O-V-R, the Navigate model, priced at $64,400. When you compare it to its little brother, there's already a significant difference in size. The interior is similar in design, only it offers accommodation for six people, and the bedroom is fully separated from the living space. You have the possibility of choosing the same upgrades.
The top-of-the-range model is the Adventure, starting at $61,880. Surprisingly, it's cheaper than the Navigate. That's because a massive cargo hold takes up the additional space it offers. It's very versatile because you can store your gear, even your UTV or motorbikes, or turn part of it into a sleeping or living space by mounting the fold-down bunks or installing the dinette. The awning is again available as an extra option, alongside the solar panels and a 75" rollover sleeper sofa.
InTech has created different models for the O-V-R line to fit all needs and wishes. The reliable all-aluminum fully welded cage frame, equipment, and space make these trailers an excellent choice for going off-road and even living off-grid.
