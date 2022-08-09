New RDS2 Automated Winch System Works With Any Drone and Box, Can Deliver Up to 22 Lb

Using its patent-pending auto-release system to deliver the payload, A2Z Drone Delivery’s second generation RDS2 (Rapid Delivery System) automated winch boasts of offering the highest payload capacity of any tethered delivery system on the market. It can also be used with any drone and works without requiring a specialty cargo box.
I first covered one of A2Z’s products last year, when the Los Angeles-based company launched its RDSX multi-drop UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). It is a dual payload octocopter that can make two deliveries per mission at the same time and has the ability to carry up to 4.4 lb (2 kg) at once.
But that’s nothing compared to what the manufacturer’s new RDS2 winch system is capable of, being able to deliver payloads up to 22 lb (10 kg). Not just that, but the automated delivery winch eliminates the need for specialty cargo boxes.
As explained by Aaron Zhang, A2Z’s CEO, most drone delivery systems in deployment today require payloads to be packaged in special boxes, pouches, or onboard payload compartments. But the RDS2 makes the best of whatever the shipper has, being designed to auto-release the shipper’s own boxes.
Whether it has to deliver crucial medical supplies, supplies on ships, or life-saving equipment for search and rescue operations, the RDS2 is a reliable piece of machinery and has already completed more than 2,000 test deliveries, according to A2Z. It is currently deployed with six of the company’s beta test partners, who test its capabilities in a diverse array of applications.
Just like the manufacturer’s previous version, the RDS2 keeps the safety mechanism such as the payload monitoring system, passive payload lock, as well as the manual or automatic tether controls, and tether abandonment in case of an emergency. But in addition to all the aforementioned, the RDS2 brings some new features to the table such as a heavy-duty drive motor that allows it to carry payloads that weigh 22 lb, an optional, manual-release, general-purpose payload hook that can deliver or pick up anything from bags to buckets, the A2Z assistant (a desktop app for system configuration, maintenance, and more), and of course, its ability to work with any off-the-shelf boxes.
The RDS2 is factory installed on A2Z’s all-new RDST integrated cargo drone, which comes with two sets of batteries, a fast charger, and offers a flight time of up to 36 minutes. Customers can also opt for 4G LTE for unlimited cellular range.
Both the RDS2 and the RDST are available to purchase, although you have to contact A2Z Drone Delivery for pricing and shipping info. Meanwhile, take a look at the new RDS2 and RDST in action in the video below.
