This UTV-Towed Off-Road Trailer Camper Is Like a Tent on Wheels, Can Also Go Pretty Fast

That's why today we're looking at the Boony Stomper by Sunnyside OffRoad. I don't know where "Boony" comes from, but the Stomper part means it can stomp its way through any terrain you throw at it. Nevertheless, it's a cool name.
So how did this camper appear? After spending time climbing up the corporate ladder, Jon Whipple and Darrel Weaver wanted to create a product that could revolutionize the motorsport industry. Whipple said, "I felt there was a massive void in the recreating world". He sought to create a product that's light enough, smooth enough to ride and doesn't affect the riders' ride. Their company is based in Reno, Nevada.
The base model of the Boony Stomper weighs an astonishing 600 lbs. (272 kg), depending on which options you add. The average off-road trailer typically weighs between 1200 and 2600 pounds, so that's quite a difference. You can tow it with most UTV vehicles; it's so light that if you try hard enough, you might pull it by hand! (not that I recommend doing that). It measures 111" (2,82m) from the trailer tongue to the rear bumper and 68" (1,72m) width at its widest point. It's pretty petite if you ask me.
ultra-lightweight build, a significant selling point is its suspension. The Stomper features a custom fabricated long travel suspension with load-adjusting shocks. It's been tested to withstand harsh conditions and still offer a smooth ride. The founders say that going as fast as 60 miles per hour won't affect your riding experience, even on rougher roads.
Moving on to the interior - the Stomper has all the essentials. As soon as you open the door, the full-sized bed greets you. It has a finished interior with carpeted walls, a headboard, and linoleum floors. On your left, you have two storage cabinets with self-latching doors, so your things won't fly off when you're ripping the dirt at 60mph. This camper sleeps two but to be honest, if you're claustrophobic, this might not be for you. You have just enough space to lie down and sleep. It's not like you'll use this camper for a full-time living, so comparing it to other campers is unfair.
I think the best comparison would be with a tent, so in that sense, it's convenient, it offers all the basics you need for your adventure, and you won't have to waste any time like when you're pitching your tent. Hop on and off whenever you like; it's as simple as that.
The Boony Stomper is covered on all sides. It's lightweight, practical and ready for any off-road UTV adventure. Its interior provides all the essentials, and the aesthetically-looking teardrop design is a nice bonus. If you're going to go for this purchase and get out into the wild, make sure to look back once in a while and see if the Stomper is still there! It's so smooth and lightweight that you'll probably forget you're actually towing something!
So how did this camper appear? After spending time climbing up the corporate ladder, Jon Whipple and Darrel Weaver wanted to create a product that could revolutionize the motorsport industry. Whipple said, "I felt there was a massive void in the recreating world". He sought to create a product that's light enough, smooth enough to ride and doesn't affect the riders' ride. Their company is based in Reno, Nevada.
The base model of the Boony Stomper weighs an astonishing 600 lbs. (272 kg), depending on which options you add. The average off-road trailer typically weighs between 1200 and 2600 pounds, so that's quite a difference. You can tow it with most UTV vehicles; it's so light that if you try hard enough, you might pull it by hand! (not that I recommend doing that). It measures 111" (2,82m) from the trailer tongue to the rear bumper and 68" (1,72m) width at its widest point. It's pretty petite if you ask me.
ultra-lightweight build, a significant selling point is its suspension. The Stomper features a custom fabricated long travel suspension with load-adjusting shocks. It's been tested to withstand harsh conditions and still offer a smooth ride. The founders say that going as fast as 60 miles per hour won't affect your riding experience, even on rougher roads.
Moving on to the interior - the Stomper has all the essentials. As soon as you open the door, the full-sized bed greets you. It has a finished interior with carpeted walls, a headboard, and linoleum floors. On your left, you have two storage cabinets with self-latching doors, so your things won't fly off when you're ripping the dirt at 60mph. This camper sleeps two but to be honest, if you're claustrophobic, this might not be for you. You have just enough space to lie down and sleep. It's not like you'll use this camper for a full-time living, so comparing it to other campers is unfair.
I think the best comparison would be with a tent, so in that sense, it's convenient, it offers all the basics you need for your adventure, and you won't have to waste any time like when you're pitching your tent. Hop on and off whenever you like; it's as simple as that.
The Boony Stomper is covered on all sides. It's lightweight, practical and ready for any off-road UTV adventure. Its interior provides all the essentials, and the aesthetically-looking teardrop design is a nice bonus. If you're going to go for this purchase and get out into the wild, make sure to look back once in a while and see if the Stomper is still there! It's so smooth and lightweight that you'll probably forget you're actually towing something!