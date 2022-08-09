Versatile, Australian-Made Camp Cube Is a Utility Trailer by Day and a Camper by Night

With a self-explanatory name that perfectly describes its shape and purpose, the Australian-engineered Camp Cube is a versatile and modular camper/trailer that boasts of offering endless configurations.
The Camp Cube is designed and made in Australia and its strongest selling point is the fact that it can serve a multitude of purposes. It is highly customizable and can be adapted to suit both your work and play needs, thanks to its easily removable cube section that frees up the trailer, allowing you to carry different types of cargo.
Measuring 4000 mm x 1900 mm (13.1 ft x 6.2 ft) overall, the Camp Cube has 365 mm (1.1 ft) high trailer sides and a load bed that’s 2100 mm (6.8 ft) long, 1100 mm (3.6 ft) wide, and 290 mm (0.9 ft) deep. Depending on the configuration you opt for, you’ve got up to 4,850 liters of storage space and up to 300 liters of water storage.
The Camp Cube has two lives: it serves as a reliable workhorse by day, suitable for transporting all your materials and tools, and is a complex camper by night, with a fully functioning kitchen and an off-the-ground shower pod with toilet. The shower pod can also double as a storage box when you are on the go. Switching from camper mode to the utility trailer one is just a 10-minute job. An optional airbag suspension system lets you easily level, lower, and raise the camper at a simple push of a button.
Customers can purchase just the base trailer and add all the extras subsequently. There are various trailer hitch options to choose from, a wheel and tire package, various water tank sizes, and removable side mount tool boxes you can add. It also comes with built-in side mount storage boxes.
The removable cube section is fully insulated and the fully functioning slide-out kitchen is made from lightweight fiberglass composite panels and celuka PVC panels.
One of the best things about the Camp Cube is that it offers a plethora of options, allowing you to put together the perfect camper/trailer. There are several customizable electronics packages available, from the basic AGM battery setup to a high-end lithium battery system. You can also add a roof tent to the cube, almost any 4x4 awning on the market, and up to two under-mount water tanks. If you plan to use the Camp Cube to promote your business, you can also have it in a custom wrap.
The Camp Cube starts at approximately $31,400 (US dollars). You can contact the manufacturer for more details. It may also help to take a look at the videos below, to get a clearer picture of what the Camp Cube is capable of.
Measuring 4000 mm x 1900 mm (13.1 ft x 6.2 ft) overall, the Camp Cube has 365 mm (1.1 ft) high trailer sides and a load bed that’s 2100 mm (6.8 ft) long, 1100 mm (3.6 ft) wide, and 290 mm (0.9 ft) deep. Depending on the configuration you opt for, you’ve got up to 4,850 liters of storage space and up to 300 liters of water storage.
The Camp Cube has two lives: it serves as a reliable workhorse by day, suitable for transporting all your materials and tools, and is a complex camper by night, with a fully functioning kitchen and an off-the-ground shower pod with toilet. The shower pod can also double as a storage box when you are on the go. Switching from camper mode to the utility trailer one is just a 10-minute job. An optional airbag suspension system lets you easily level, lower, and raise the camper at a simple push of a button.
Customers can purchase just the base trailer and add all the extras subsequently. There are various trailer hitch options to choose from, a wheel and tire package, various water tank sizes, and removable side mount tool boxes you can add. It also comes with built-in side mount storage boxes.
The removable cube section is fully insulated and the fully functioning slide-out kitchen is made from lightweight fiberglass composite panels and celuka PVC panels.
One of the best things about the Camp Cube is that it offers a plethora of options, allowing you to put together the perfect camper/trailer. There are several customizable electronics packages available, from the basic AGM battery setup to a high-end lithium battery system. You can also add a roof tent to the cube, almost any 4x4 awning on the market, and up to two under-mount water tanks. If you plan to use the Camp Cube to promote your business, you can also have it in a custom wrap.
The Camp Cube starts at approximately $31,400 (US dollars). You can contact the manufacturer for more details. It may also help to take a look at the videos below, to get a clearer picture of what the Camp Cube is capable of.