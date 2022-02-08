Fully-Equipped but Compact Kitchen Pod Fits All Common Vans, Is a Time and Space Saver

Cascade Campers is in the van conversion business since 2017 and has over 330 builds in its portfolio so far, all for the RAM Promaster City. With its new, fully equipped Kitchen Pod, the California-based company aims to save van builders a lot of precious time, by offering all the essentials needed for cooking on the road.
Designed to fit in various types of vans, such as the standard Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, Ford Transit, or the Renault Express, the Kitchen Pod is 32” (81.2 cm) high, 14” (35.5 cm) deep, and 42” (106.6 cm) wide.
The van kitchen aims to be as simple, durable, and low maintenance as possible. It also strives to offer the perfect balance between being compact and having enough counter space for when you are cooking.
Conceived as an all-in-one solution, the Kitchen Pod comes with a Gas One single burner stove that’s hidden in a drawer. All you have to do is slide out the drawer and you can use the stove without taking it out of its place. The other side of the drawer is left empty for you to fill with whatever utensils you might need.
A 5-gallon freshwater tank and a 5-gallon gray water tank are also included with the Kitchen Pod or you can opt for two tanks with freshwater instead, depending on your needs. They can be easily removed for refilling, emptying, or cleaning. There’s also a sink with a flexible faucet.
The door covering the water tanks is made from bamboo and turns into a cut board once lifted.
As for storing space for all your other kitchen items, Cascade Campers' van kitchen also comes with four milk crates.
You can order the Kitchen Pod for $1,950 with shipping and all the aforementioned included, and there are also add-ons and subtractions available. For instance, an additional freshwater tank will cost you an extra $150. On the other hand, if you are willing to pick up the pod at the company’s shop in Nevada City, you’ll pay $250 less. The Kitchen Pod will also be $75 cheaper if you don’t need the included stove.
Here's a detailed presentation of the Kitchen Pod in the video below.
